‘A massive gamble’ – Report indicates Huddersfield close to making bold Danny Cowley decision: The verdict

Huddersfield Town are considering sacking manager Danny Cowley due to the threat of back-to-back relegation, according to Football Insider.

It would be something of a shock move by the Terriers, with Cowley only having joined the Yorkshire club nine months ago.

The 41-year-old left Lincoln City to join Huddersfield in September but, according to Football Insider, pressure is building after his side dropped into the relegation zone with the club considering taking drastic action in an attempt to avoid the drop.

The Terriers were relegated from the Premier League last term and now find themselves in the Championship’s bottom three with seven games to go.

But would sacking him be the right course of action?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

I don’t think so.

Cowley’s only been in the job a few months, at least give him to the end of the season and then a summer window to try and build things into his mould.

He’s not even had the chance to get a summer in and Huddersfield are apparently thinking about pulling the trigger – I don’t think this would be wise.

If they start firing after a few months each time, they are going to erode all the stability that they have in place at the club.

Personally, I think they are going to stay up and I think they are going to keep the Cowleys for next season.

George Harbey

It would be such a bold decision to sack Cowley at this stage of the season and it could have its repercussions.

There are only seven games left to play this season and the relegation battle is so tight, and you wouldn’t have expected Town to fall into the relegation zone if you looked at the table a couple of weeks ago.

There can be no denying that Cowley is a very talented young manager who hasn’t been able to show exactly what he’s all about this season, but you’ve got to remember that he’s only had 31 days to bring in his own players this season.

Of course, he should have got to grips with his squad much sooner than now, but I don’t see what good it would do if the club sacked him now. Who is out there to replace Cowley, and how would the players react to the new manager’s ideas and philosophy with only seven matches remaining?

This would be a massive gamble, for sure.

Jacob Potter

I’d be surprised if they did this at such an important stage of the season.

Huddersfield are really struggling at the moment, and the way in which they capitulated against Nottingham Forest on Sunday will have been concerning to see for the club’s supporters watching from home.

I did think Cowley would have been a solid appointment when he arrived at the club, but he definitely hasn’t made the impact he would have hoped to with the Terriers for one reason or another.

But he’s still relatively early into his time with the club, and I’m not sure there are better options out there for Huddersfield as they look to survive in the Championship.

My only choice to replace him would have been Neil Warnock, but he’s recently been appointed as Middlesbrough’s new boss, so I think they shouldn’t make a rash decision in regards to Cowley’s future.