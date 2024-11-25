This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol Rovers manager Matt Taylor may have come under pressure but the Gas' situation looks much brighter after their victory over Mansfield Town.

Sitting in 13th place, Rovers find themselves in a position that many would consider reflective of their current squad's capabilities. With League One more competitive than it has been in years, numerous sides have set their targets on the play-offs, but unfortunately, there are only six places up for grabs.

In comparison to the likes of Huddersfield Town and Stockport County, Taylor's side are no comparison and will need January to continue to strengthen.

The winter window brings plenty of excitement and arrivals can be as likely as departures. Looking back, there are several players the blue and white side of Bristol let go too early, and although Josh Griffiths has been a great signing in goal, some Rovers fans still miss former keeper James Belshaw.

Bristol Rovers fans miss James Belshaw

When asked which former player he wishes wasn't sold, FLW’s Bristol Rovers fan pundit Josh Hemmings named Belshaw.

The current Harrogate Town goalkeeper signed for Rovers back in 2021 and was a key figure in their promotion from League Two. Unfortunately, his relationship with former manager Joey Barton diminished and the arrival of two new keepers in July 2023 saw his gametime reduced before he was eventually sold to the Sulphurites last January.

Speaking about his premature sale, Hemmings said: "The player we got rid of too early was James Belshaw, who was our keeper from that League Two promotion season (2021-22).

"He had a falling out with Joey Barton which was all a bit weird, but he was a massive fan favourite.

"He galvanised the supporters, he played for that badge and was so passionate. If there was a goal scored, he would run the length of the pitch and jump in the crowd with fans."

Speaking about his importance on the pitch, Hemmings added: "His distribution was fantastic, his shot-stopping was great, and I was really gutted when he left as we miss that character at the back."

Related Bristol Rovers: Graham Coughlan's Christmas threat was a masterstroke but trouble was brewing Graham Coughlan's brilliant techniques had Bristol Rovers firing but trouble was brewing as Mansfield Town arrived for their boss.

James Belshaw continues to perform in League Two

Having never recovered from his fall-out with Barton, Belshaw has since returned to Harrogate, where he has just surpassed his 200th appearance for the club.

His recent fixture against Wrexham showcased to Gas fans just how exceptional a goalkeeper he remains. Making five crucial saves over the 90 minutes, Belshaw kept Phil Parkinson's side at bay, preventing any goals despite an expected (xG) figure of 1.84.

This was a timely reminder of his League Two days at the Memorial Stadium, where he conceded an average of one goal a game and kept 17 clean sheets in total, during the 2021-22 season. In addition, pointing to Hemmings' earlier point, his passing statistics were incredibly strong, as he retained a passing accuracy of 53.1% while producing 313 accurate long balls across the campaign.

James Belshaw 2021-22 League Two season Appearances 42 Clean Sheets 17 Goals Conceded 42 Pass Accuracy 53.1% Saves 117

While he was unable to replicate this form in his brief League One stint, it’s hard to ignore that Belshaw still deserves another shot at that level. Although it's unlikely to come with Harrogate, a move elsewhere could offer him the opportunity to prove himself once again.