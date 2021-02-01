Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘A massive coup’, ‘What we’ve been needing’ – These fans react as Barnsley secure striker deal

Barnsley have completed the signing of Daryl Dike from Orlando City on an initial loan, with the Championship side having the option to make it permanent in the summer.

Valérien Ismaël has been desperate to bring in a new number nine this month, and it had been a very frustrating few weeks for the Tykes as they couldn’t agree deals for several targets.

However, they did make a breakthrough on deadline day, with the Yorkshire club announcing the capture of Dike from the MLS outfit.

The 20-year-old, who has been capped by the US national team, enjoyed an outstanding year for the Florida based side, scoring eight goals in 19 games, which saw him named as the ‘Rookie of the Year’.

Known for his pace and power, Dike will hope to make an instant impact in English football, and it’s fair to say the fans are excited about what he will bring to the team.

