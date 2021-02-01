‘A massive coup’, ‘What we’ve been needing’ – These fans react as Barnsley secure striker deal

Barnsley have completed the signing of Daryl Dike from Orlando City on an initial loan, with the Championship side having the option to make it permanent in the summer.

Valérien Ismaël has been desperate to bring in a new number nine this month, and it had been a very frustrating few weeks for the Tykes as they couldn’t agree deals for several targets.

However, they did make a breakthrough on deadline day, with the Yorkshire club announcing the capture of Dike from the MLS outfit.

The 20-year-old, who has been capped by the US national team, enjoyed an outstanding year for the Florida based side, scoring eight goals in 19 games, which saw him named as the ‘Rookie of the Year’.

Known for his pace and power, Dike will hope to make an instant impact in English football, and it’s fair to say the fans are excited about what he will bring to the team.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the signing from Twitter…

OC fan here, this guy is raw talent. Name is pronounced Dee-Kay. Massive presence, great holdup play, can do it all. Great speed for his size, expect him to do well — Max (@OrlandoSZN) February 1, 2021

Looks like what we've been needing, massive unit — 𝕄𝕒𝕕𝕕𝕠𝕩 (@Scrogss) February 1, 2021

This guy looks a tank 🤩 — 🅰️nt 🆑are (@antclare78) February 1, 2021

Excited to see him in action, not excited for the refs to give a foul against him everytime he puts someone on the deck going shoulder to shoulder 😂😂 — Matthew Brammer (@1Mbrammer) February 1, 2021

Not an Orlando fan but I saw him play in person multiple times this year. The guy is pure muscle with under rated finishing. He will not at all be troubled with the physicality of the league. Great signing for both the player and the club. — Davey Shepherd (@daveytshep) February 1, 2021

just seen a clip, he brought the ball down on his chest 8ft in the air, spun the defender and accelerated away frm halfway line…..that clip even if its mls tells me hes got something and ac milan were looking at him, so looks like a massive coup from us — Logey (@Logey49986675) February 1, 2021

From first glance in stats and stuff looks decent but we’ll have to wait and see — CharlieTarn (@CG25BFC) February 1, 2021