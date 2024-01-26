Highlights Birmingham City fan pundit believes that signing Alex Pritchard would be a massive coup for the club due to his proven ability and stats in the Championship.

The pundit acknowledges that Pritchard is not a long-term prospect but could be a short to medium-term solution for Birmingham's creative options in the final third.

The presence of Tony Mowbray, who previously worked with Pritchard at Sunderland, could give Birmingham an advantage in securing his signature over other interested clubs.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With a week left in the January transfer window, speculation surrounding players joining Birmingham City are starting to heat up.

Andre Dozzell has already been added from QPR on loan, whilst South Korea international Paik Seung-ho looks on the verge of arriving in the Midlands too.

But another midfielder has been linked with joining Tony Mowbray's side, with Birmingham's relatively new boss linked with a reunion with Sunderland player Alex Pritchard.

As first reported by The Telegraph, the Blues are one of a number of clubs that are keen to land the Black Cats man, who now has less than six months remaining on his deal at the Stadium of Light.

Birmingham City fan pundit would welcome Pritchard signing

Despite now being the wrong side of 30 years of age, Pritchard would be an ideal signing for Birmingham as they look to add to their creative options in the final third.

That is according to FLW's Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs, who thinks his club should do all they can to land the attacking midfielder despite interest from elsewhere.

"I'd be really happy," Mike said when speaking to Football League World.

"I think he's a fantastic footballer at Championship level, he's proven, I think his stats and goal contributions absolutely show that.

"So, I think he would be a massive coup for the club if we could get him.

"I think the only sort of challenge for me is I think he's about to turn 31, and he's not a long-term prospect for us, he's probably a short to medium-term, maybe a two year sort of fix.

Alex Pritchard's Sunderland Championship Stats, 2023-24 Season Appearances 23 Average Minutes Per Game 49 Goals 1 Assists 5 Shots Per Game 1.2 Touches Per Game 38.1 Pass Accuracy 84% Key Passes Per Game 1.6 Big Chances Created 6 Interceptions Per Game 0.3 Tackles Per Game 0.8 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.4 Duels Won Per Game 2.2 Possession Lost Per Game 10.1 Stats Correct As Of January 24, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

"So, that's the only thing in the back of my mind.

"I know he's got six months left on his contract, again if we could bring him in - even on loan - then I think I'd absolutely do it, but we've just got to be conscious not to give him a too long a contract on too big wages.

"We've done that before with players towards the end of their career and it's massively backfired, so if we have a sensible approach going for him then I'm massively for it.

"I think he'd bring a different dimension to the players we've got in those attacking areas as well with the different attributes he'd bring to the club and that attacking line, so I'd be all for it."

Mowbray factor could help Birmingham fend off Pritchard competition

Even though Birmingham already look set to land a second midfielder of the transfer window, signing Pritchard would make a ton of sense for the Blues.

Pritchard wasn't regularly starting under Mowbray at Sunderland earlier this season, but you get the feeling that the powers-that-be above the veteran manager wanted the likes of Jobe Bellingham to play regularly and develop that way over the experience of a creative player like Pritchard.

Related Birmingham City set to secure transfer deal for 15-cap international midfielder The Blues are set to add some international experience to their midfield in the form of Paik Seung-ho, according to reports from South Korea

He has showed his class multiple times this season though, and with the positions behind the lone striker being somewhere that Birmingham probably do need to add a body to, Pritchard can help bring competition out wide and in the number 10 role.

With the contract situation being what it is, Sunderland will likely let him go this month for the right price, and Birmingham need to snap him up whilst they can as the likes of Sivasspor and Colorado Rapids are circling too - an overseas adventure might be tempting but the ambition of Mowbray's side could prove the best offer of the lot.