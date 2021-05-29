‘A massive club’ – Sunderland loan star delivers social media message following return to Steven Gerrard’s Rangers

Jordan Jones has shared a message to Sunderland’s supporters following the end of his loan deal at the club.

After falling out of favour under Steven Gerrard at Rangers, the winger completed a loan switch to the Stadium Of Light during the January transfer window – a spell that the player has certainly enjoyed.

During his time at the club, Jones certainly showed his quality after scoring three and creating four in his 21 games for the Wearsiders.

Reports from Football Insider claimed that the 26-year-old was keen to turn his loan spell into a permanent move, but so far, there’s been nothing to suggest that this is going to happen.

With that in mind Jones is set to return to Ibrox this summer and the winger has sent a message to Sunderland supporters on social media expressing his gratitude for being given the chance to represent the club.

Taking to Twitter, Jones said: “Good luck to Sunderland AFC for the future.

“A massive club which I loved playing for.

“Thank you for the opportunity and a big thank you to the fans for all the love and support since I arrived. I look forward to seeing the club where it belongs in the future.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Sunderland fans would like to see Jordan Jones back at the club.

While the winger has been inconsistent at time, the Rangers man has certainly showed his quality during his 21 appearances for the club, with his technical attributes among the best in League One.

There’s no doubt that Jones will attract substantial summer interest, but for the Black Cats it could be a tricky move to pull off.

Another season in League One looms large, but if they could get Jones back then they’d be confident going into the new season.