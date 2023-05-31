Carlton Palmer insists it would be huge for Sunderland if they bring Amad Diallo back to the club after his successful loan spell from Manchester United.

Will Amad Diallo return to Sunderland from Man United?

The attacker was hugely influential for the Black Cats as they reached the play-offs, scoring 14 goals for Tony Mowbray’s side. However, it wasn’t just his goals that made Diallo a firm favourite on Wearside, as his all-round game was also impressive.

Therefore, all connected to Sunderland were delighted when it was suggested Diallo could return to the Stadium of Light, although that was on the condition that Tony Mowbray remains in charge.

There had been doubts about the future of Mowbray, despite his excellent work he has done since taking over.

And, speaking to FLW, Palmer couldn’t understand why Mowbray was under pressure, as he explained why keeping the boss and getting Diallo back would be a brilliant outcome for Sunderland as they look to push for promotion next season.

“This is a massive boost for Sunderland Football Club with Diallo suggesting he would be interested in returning to the club next season, but only if Mowbray remains in charge. Amad scored 14 goals to help Sunderland reach the play-offs, which is testimony to Mowbray's belief in young players and developing them. However, rumours are still circulating that the Sunderland hierarchy are looking at replacement head coaches, which is beyond me.”

Sunderland’s promotion dreams ended with a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Luton earlier this month, with the Hatters going on to reach the Premier League.

Bringing back Diallo should be Sunderland’s priority

It’s unfair to say Sunderland were a one-man team, because there is plenty of talent in the group, but there’s no denying that Diallo was a class above for spells during his time at the club. The prospect of having the Ivory Coast international, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts playing behind a fully-fit Ross Stewart is very exciting for the fans, and it would be the standout attack in the league.

Clearly, Mowbray developed a great reputation with the player, and United will recognise the importance of Diallo enjoying his football, so it could happen.

As Palmer says, talk of Mowbray losing his job is ridiculous considering the work he has done. Instead, the hierarchy should concentrate on backing him this summer, and bringing back Diallo has to be a priority if it’s possible.