Highlights Norwich City manager David Wagner has confirmed that there are no indications of star player Jonathan Rowe leaving the club in the January transfer window.

Rowe has been the standout player for Norwich City this season, scoring 12 goals in 26 games and attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Holding onto Rowe during the transfer window is crucial for Norwich City's push towards the play-offs. He is contracted until 2025 and could still be sold for a significant sum in the summer.

David Wagner has confirmed he has no indications that star man, Jonathan Rowe, will leave Norwich City in the January transfer window. Former England man Carlton Palmer claimed Norwich keeping hold of Rowe is "a massive boost for the club and manager".

Jonathan Rowe's breakthrough has been the shining light in what has been a somewhat underwhelming season for Norwich City.

After 28 league matches, David Wagner's side sit in eighth place in the Championship, with only their recent form propelling them to within reach of the play-off positions.

An underwhelming autumn for Norwich led to heavy criticism of manager Wagner and a number of key players, but he looks to have turned things around.

Jon Rowe is standing out for Norwich

Academy graduate Jonathan Rowe made just 13 league appearances for the Canaries prior to the beginning of this campaign.

This season, the midfielder has been the key man for Norwich. He has featured in 26 of Norwich's 28 league games, starting on 24 occasions.

The 20-year-old Englishman has scored 12 goals in 26 games, including a double in the East Anglian derby against Ipswich Town.

Jonathan Rowe's 2023/24 Championship stats (Sofascore) Appearances 26 Goals 12 Assists 2 Touches per game 31.6 Successful dribbles per game 1.2 (44%)

Rowe's exciting start to the season has seen interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Brentford, Tottenham and Wolves.

Sky Sports revealed via their Transfer Centre (11:33, 16th January) that Brentford have extensively monitored Rowe's progress throughout the Championship season, Football.London also claimed that Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the England U21 international. In December, The Sun revealed that Gary O'Neil's Wolves side saw a bid in the region of £15m turned down to acquire his services.

Despite the interest from Premier League clubs, Norwich manager Wagner has made his stance clear on the midfielder's future.

"There are no signs, no indications he will move this month," Wagner stated via Sky Sports' Transfer Centre.

"I am confident he will be with us at the end of the month."

He concluded: "He is an excellent young player, but there is still a lot of work to be done."

Palmer: Rowe staying at Norwich is "a massive boost"

David Wagner's resounding confidence that Rowe will stay at Norwich beyond the January transfer window is huge for the Canaries going forward, as they look to continue their push towards the play-offs.

Former England midfielder, Carlton Palmer has described Rowe staying as "a massive boost for the club and manager".

Talking exclusively to Football League World, the former Sheffield Wednesday man said: "David Wagner has come out and said he has no concerns about Jon Rowe leaving the club in the January transfer window.

"Norwich, who are currently sat in eighth place in the Championship, only a couple of points off of the play-off places with back-to-back wins, are super confident he will go nowhere for now.

"This is a massive boost for the club and the manager in their quest to secure a play-off spot in the second half of the season."

Rowe will still be worth a lot in the summer

Keeping hold of Rowe during the January transfer window is absolutely the right thing for Norwich to do. They need him available and playing well if they have any chance of reaching the play-offs.

Contracted until the summer of 2025, there is no rush to sell Rowe and Norwich should look to tie him down to a new contract if possible.

If he continues playing in the second half of the season the same way he has played so far, then they will still be able to attract a significant sum for his services in the summer.