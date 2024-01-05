Highlights Finn Azaz's loan departure from Plymouth Argyle is a blow to the club, as he has been an impressive contributor with seven goals and five assists in the Championship.

Finn Azaz departed Plymouth Argyle at the start of January following Aston Villa’s decision to recall the midfielder.

The 23-year-old made 26 appearances for the Pilgrims before his loan move was cut short by his parent club.

The Ireland underage international contributed an impressive seven goals and five assists in the Championship, to go along with the eight each he

provided the club in League One in the previous campaign.

It has been reported that Middlesbrough are now closing in on the signing of the Villa player, which will come as a double blow to

Plymouth.

Plymouth will be aiming to survive relegation from the second tier in 2024, but will now have to do so without one of their star

players.

Don Goodman: “They’ve coped with adversity before”

Don Goodman believes that Plymouth will be able to react well to the blow of Azaz’s departure, citing previous key players that

have left in the recent past.

The EFL pundit has predicted that the club will survive relegation from the second tier, highlighting their impressive goal record as

a big reason why.

“The one thing about Plymouth is it is a very, very, very well run football club,” said Goodman.

“They have contingency plans, they've coped with adversity before.

“I seem to remember last season they lost Morgan Whittaker when Swansea recalled him but they carried on.

“In the summer they lost Niall Ennis and yet they carried on.

“Their recruitment has been exceptional really, so they will have contingency plans.

“Losing Finn Azaz is going to be a massive blow to them.

“They've scored 43 goals.

“Only the top four have scored more goals than Plymouth Argyle, Azaz has been a really big part of that, but there's no doubt in

my mind that they will have already earmarked who they would want to bring into the football club and I don't think it'd be long

before you see him replaced.

“I don’t really worry for them given that they've coped with that adversity in the past.

“I think they're a better team than their league position suggests.

“Particularly at Home Park, they've made that a really, really difficult place to go.

“I don't for them in terms of being dragged into a relegation battle because they whilst they give a lot of chances and concede a lot

of goals, I think the way they play, the style that they play, I don't think that will change because Steven Schumacher or Finn Azaz

have left the football.

“Now if they lose Morgan Whittaker as well as Finn Azaz then that’s a whole other debate that we might have.

“I still expect Plymouth to be a really frontfoot team that score a lot of goals and concede more than is ideal but I think they’ll score

enough goals to have them comfortably safe.”

Plymouth Argyle league position

Plymouth are currently 18th in the Championship table after 26 games, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Pilgrims will be aiming to maintain their status at this level, having earned promotion with a League One title triumph last

season.

Next up for the club is an FA Cup third round clash against Sutton United on Saturday.

Azaz’s departure was a blow

Azaz has been impressive this season, making the jump from League One to the Championship quite seamlessly.

However, this is the risk that clubs take when they sign players on loan instead of permanently.

That he departed early in the month is helpful as it gives the club time to find a potential replacement in the first team squad.

But it will be difficult to do given how important Azaz had become to the side.