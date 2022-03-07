“More versatile than Matt Clarke” – West Brom fan pundit reacts as Baggies eye transfer move for 30-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion could be in for an extremely busy summer of transfer activity as Steve Bruce aims to assemble a squad which is capable of achieving a relative amount of success in the Football League.

Whereas the Baggies will still be hoping to secure a place in the play-offs later this year, there is a strong possibility that they will be participating in the Championship again next season.

Keeping this in mind, it is hardly a surprise that they are already looking into the possibility of making a move for a player who has excelled at this level during the current campaign.

As reported by Football League World last week, West Brom are currently monitoring Kal Naismith’s situation at Luton Town ahead of a potential swoop later this year.

Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Norwich City and Burnley are also keeping tabs on the defender.

In the 33 Championship appearances that he has made for Luton this season, Naismith has made 1.5 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game whilst he has won 2.7 aerial duels per fixture (as per WhoScored).

Naismith has also been effective in an attacking sense as he has provided seven direct goal contributions at this level.

Capable of playing in a host of different positions, Naismith would add some versatility to the Baggies’ squad.

Making reference to the club’s interest in Naismith, FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith has admitted that he wouldn’t be against a move for the defender if his side are unable to sign Matt Clarke on a permanent deal.

Speaking to FLW, Smith said: “Albion’s interest in Kal Naismith is actually quite interesting to hear and I don’t think it would be too bad of a signing depending on what market Albion are shopping in this summer.

“Of course, we have seen Matt Clarke operate as a left-sided defender especially under Valerien Ismael, on the left of a back-three and I probably wouldn’t be against Albion making his move a permanent one.

“I think Naismith would be a cheaper option and one who is more versatile than Matt Clarke, I think we’ve seen Naismith play in a number of positions from up-front to the wings, central midfield and central defence and, you know, versatility is a massive attraction for someone like Naismith and you’d probably get good value for money for him.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has former West Brom player Rekeem Harper ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

“It has been a savvy move for Luton to get him in from Wigan and yeah, I really think if Albion are shopping in that sort of Championship market and haven’t got the funds to really go for players at the top level, someone like Naismith wouldn’t be too bad of a signing.

“Of course, it might depend on who they can shift on but yeah, I wouldn’t be totally against that whatsoever.”