‘A massacre’, ‘Shocking’ – Many Fulham fans in agreement on the defeat to Coventry City

Fulham went down to heavy defeat away to Coventry City on Saturday as they lost 4-1 at the CBS Arena.

It was an unexpected result following the round of midweek games where Coventry lost 5-0 away to Luton and Fulham were 3-1 winners against Swansea City.

Both sides are fighting it out at the top of the table, but it was Coventry who got the better of Fulham and were the better side throughout the game. The defeat means Coventry sit third with Fulham down to fifth, five points behind the leaders Bournemouth.

It started well for Fulham as they took the lead early through a Kyle McFadzean own goal. However, they just collapsed in the second half, conceding four goals as the Sky Blues ran riot.

Man of the moment Viktor Gyökeres got the equaliser before Matt Godden put Coventry ahead via the penalty spot.

Left wing-back Ian Maatsen made it 3-1 with a powerful left-footed drive before Viktor Gyökeres got his second and Coventry’s fourth in the 70th minute.

Fulham were second best as they struggled to break Coventry down and create clear cut chances which led to Marco Silva apologising to supporters after the game.

Fulham fans took to Twitter to voice their discontent at another poor result for the Cottagers, here’s what they said.

Appalling, shameful, unacceptable from Silva and the squad. Only one player, Reed, is exempt from our opprobrium. — thecrueltruth (@Deets24) October 2, 2021

Absolutely shocking team performance every single player bar maybe Reed need to apologise for that second half performance absolute dross! Coventry well deserved that win! Ref was poor but mistake after mistake! Onomah is a Sunday league player at best! — sami (@samimagraw) October 2, 2021

Sure the penalty definitely wasn’t a pen. But if anyone blames the ref more than our players then they need to give their head a wobble — Tom (@Tom24FFC) October 2, 2021

Marek Rodak exists

Marek Rodak exists

Marek Rodak exists

Marek Rodak exists — 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚎 (@urghbusani) October 2, 2021

Was dreadful, but as mark robins said pre-match, each team have their adverse results. They bounced back from their 5-0 midweek so we need to do the same. Give cov credit for how they swung the game though. — Chris (@Kittyliz12) October 2, 2021

Make them all walk home. A week's community service during the England games too. Dross. Not going up playing like this. One very angry old man today! Weekend ruined! Can't even get myself up for the Sunday roast tomorrow. Thank You Fulham. X — Clifford Power (@CliffordPower3) October 2, 2021

Fair play to Coventry for exposing us at the back, and highlighting the deadwood. — ‎ 𝙰𝚍𝚊𝚖ᵕ̈ (@madaffc) October 2, 2021

•Start – RODAK

•Bench – Onomah

•Bring – Cavaliero on when we are 4 goals up

•Never try Mawson – Ream partnership

•Team doctors should pay a visit to CARVALHO & TETE.

•No creativity – Hi Cairney

•Marco – 3 defeats already We need a CRUZE control #FFC — Fulham FC Ghana (@FulhamGhana) October 2, 2021

That wasn't a defeat it was a massacre! Looked poor all game, couldn't even score our own goal. Lack of passion, poor defending and no attacking threat. What happened to the quick breaks and actually taking a shot. Big changes needed and need to look at the GK and def — Wayneatron (@WPage14) October 2, 2021

Gazza out. Mawson out. Onuhmah out. The rest to have a second chance. Shocking St the back. Havent rated gazza or onumah since joining. Mawson no clue why we signed him. He's never performed well for us. — PlagueDoctor | (@xPlaguexDoctorx) October 2, 2021