Fulham News

‘A massacre’, ‘Shocking’ – Many Fulham fans in agreement on the defeat to Coventry City

Published

7 mins ago

on

Fulham went down to heavy defeat away to Coventry City on Saturday as they lost 4-1 at the CBS Arena. 

It was an unexpected result following the round of midweek games where Coventry lost 5-0 away to Luton and Fulham were 3-1 winners against Swansea City.

Both sides are fighting it out at the top of the table, but it was Coventry who got the better of Fulham and were the better side throughout the game. The defeat means Coventry sit third with Fulham down to fifth, five points behind the leaders Bournemouth.

It started well for Fulham as they took the lead early through a Kyle McFadzean own goal. However, they just collapsed in the second half, conceding four goals as the Sky Blues ran riot.

Man of the moment Viktor Gyökeres got the equaliser before Matt Godden put Coventry ahead via the penalty spot.

Left wing-back Ian Maatsen made it 3-1 with a powerful left-footed drive before Viktor Gyökeres got his second and Coventry’s fourth in the 70th minute.

Fulham were second best as they struggled to break Coventry down and create clear cut chances which led to Marco Silva apologising to supporters after the game.

Fulham fans took to Twitter to voice their discontent at another poor result for the Cottagers, here’s what they said.


