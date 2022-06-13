“A marquee signing to bolster their squad” – Former West Ham player linked with Middlesbrough move: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have been linked with making a move for former West Ham player Ryan Fredericks.

According to the June 12 print edition of The Mail on Sunday (page 144), Boro are weighing up their options with the defender available as a free agent.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the 29-year old would be a good addition to Chris Wilder’s side…

Marcus Ally

I like the sound of this one a lot, and on a free transfer it would be a very smart pick-up.

Fredericks looked every bit a Premier League player in patches for West Ham United and the 29-year-old would be an inspired signing for a second tier club this summer.

Fredericks is a specialist right wing back, which definitely increases his value in the three at the back climate the EFL is in right now, and the former England U19 international would keep Isaiah Jones on his toes next term, or even make the latter an option further forward.

Fredericks spent the 2014/15 season on loan at The Riverside from Tottenham Hotspur, and that experience should enable him to settle in quickly under Chris Wilder.

This would be a marquee signing to bolster their squad.

Adam Jones

This could be a good addition for Boro as a backup option to Isaiah Jones, but is arguably too good to be on the bench.

This is why he could potentially be deployed on the left-hand side where Chris Wilder’s side need to strengthen, though a more natural left-footer would be ideal.

Available on a free transfer though, he would be a great addition if they can negotiate a sensible wage package for his services, even if they can’t give reassurances on playing time with Jones impressing during 2021/22.

This move may depend on Fredericks and if he’s willing to spend some time on the bench, something he may not want to do after previously plying his trade in the top flight.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Fredericks has played 146 games at Championship level during his career, he will be extremely confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level and thus he could prove to be a great addition to Boro’s squad.

Having been limited to just seven top-flight appearances last season, it is hardly a shock that the 29-year-old is set to leave West Ham United when his contract expires.

Whereas Boro will be able to call upon the services of Isaiah Jones in the upcoming campaign, the wing-back may benefit from some added competition for this position from Fredericks.

If this particular duo are able to push each other to reach new heights, they could potentially help Middlesbrough sustain a push for promotion in the Championship.