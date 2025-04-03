This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

After Michael Duff was relieved of his duties on 9th March, Huddersfield Town are still searching for their next permanent manager.

Academy boss Jon Worthington was handed the reigns until the end of the season, but he has so far been unable to address the slide that the Terriers are currently on.

The club’s hierarchy made the decision to part ways with Duff after a run of four defeats from five games in League One and since then, Huddersfield have tasted defeat in two of their three matches.

Currently sat two points outside the play-offs in eighth place, they face a battle on their hands just to finish in the top six, and they are currently a far cry from the club that was a Premier League outfit as recently as 2019.

Huddersfield are expected to try and target a big name

It’s fair to say that with the appointment of a new manager being delayed until the end of the season, at least, it’s evident that Huddersfield’s board know that this is an appointment they need to get right.

The Terriers went through no fewer than three managers on their way to relegation from the Championship last term and, with Duff also lasting just 43 games in the home dugout, they are a club that is in desperate need of some stability.

One boss who is currently out of work is Des Buckingham. The 39-year-old has been out of work since the middle of December after being sacked by Oxford, having done an impressive job in leading them to promotion from League One in 2023/24.

We asked Football League World’s resident Huddersfield fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, whether he believed Buckingham could be a good fit for the Terriers.

While Graeme agreed with the sentiment that Buckingham could be a shrewd appointment, he believes owner Kevin Nagle may try and attract a big name to the club, in the hope of repairing his reputation with the fans.

Graeme said: “He (Buckingham) is an interesting option. I suspect that he’s not high up our list though. I have a feeling that Kevin Nagle will potentially want to go with someone who’s more recognisable, more established and more experienced.

“Because it would be one sure-fire way of winning over the fans, who, at the moment, are extremely unhappy with how things are going, both on and off the pitch.

“So I think that in his position, Nagle may look at bringing in someone that would be more of a marquee level name to win the fans over in a quick move.

“Des Buckingham probably wouldn’t do that; however, he does seem an interesting choice and I certainly wouldn’t have any objections if he ends up being the guy who comes in.”

Huddersfield face some huge games between now and the end of the season

At the same time as their hunt for a new manager rumbles on behind the scenes, the Terriers face some season-defining games over the next few weeks.