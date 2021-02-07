‘A man possessed’, ‘Superb’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on 29-y/o after convincing win

Nottingham Forest continued their recent improvement as they recorded an impressive 3-0 win at Wycombe Wanderers yesterday.

With Chris Hughton’s side still firmly in a relegation battle, they knew playing the bottom side in the Championship presented a great opportunity to get three points, and the team delivered.

Two goals from Glenn Murray put the Reds in a commanding position, before Anthony Knockaert made sure of the win with his second strike for the Reds. The winger divided opinion after initially joining from Fulham on loan, but he has gradually won the majority over.

And, he put in arguably his best performance for Forest at Adams Park, impressing with his work-rate as well as his ability on the ball, which included his well-taken goal.

Knockaert has shone under Hughton in the past, and fans are hoping the 29-year-old can continue to deliver for the remainder of the campaign.

Here we look at some of the comments to his display yesterday from Twitter…

Perhaps I was harsh with 'Twitter gaffers' earlier, but seeing supporters moan at winning as we did Tuesday riles me. Garner, Murray and Knockaert were superb today I thought. Let's hope we can all agree on that. Up the Reds! #NFFC — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) February 6, 2021

Knockaert was great today. Murray excellent. Team looking much better now and gaining confidence #nffc — Nffc-boxing (@BoxingNffc) February 6, 2021

Get Krovi and Knockaert signed permanently. Offer Murray another year and get Garner back on loan. That would be a great start to our Summer. #NFFC — Sam (@Sam_Rowan) February 6, 2021

Knockaert starting to find his form — Martin Fretwell (@FretwellMartin) February 6, 2021

Knockaert was like a man possessed. — Ken Blackburn (@blackburn_ken) February 6, 2021

Credit to Knockaert as well today – work rate and performance have been on point #nffc — henry (@hennffc) February 6, 2021

Knockaert has deserved that not just for today but all season. — Nick (@NickBrookz) February 6, 2021