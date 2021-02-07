Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘A man possessed’, ‘Superb’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on 29-y/o after convincing win

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest continued their recent improvement as they recorded an impressive 3-0 win at Wycombe Wanderers yesterday.

With Chris Hughton’s side still firmly in a relegation battle, they knew playing the bottom side in the Championship presented a great opportunity to get three points, and the team delivered.

Two goals from Glenn Murray put the Reds in a commanding position, before Anthony Knockaert made sure of the win with his second strike for the Reds. The winger divided opinion after initially joining from Fulham on loan, but he has gradually won the majority over.

And, he put in arguably his best performance for Forest at Adams Park, impressing with his work-rate as well as his ability on the ball, which included his well-taken goal.

Knockaert has shone under Hughton in the past, and fans are hoping the 29-year-old can continue to deliver for the remainder of the campaign.

Here we look at some of the comments to his display yesterday from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A man possessed’, ‘Superb’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on 29-y/o after convincing win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: