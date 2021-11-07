‘A man out of confidence’, ‘Clueless’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans criticise player after display in Plymouth draw

Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle played out a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough in the FA Cup this afternoon.

The two sides are hoping to be in the mix for promotion come the end of the season but the focus was on the cup today, with neither side truly impressing.

One man who struggled for the hosts was Lewis Wing. The midfielder joined in the summer from Middlesbrough and it had been hoped that he would make a big impact for the Owls this season.

However, he wasn’t at his best against the Pilgrims, as Wednesday struggled for creativity and inspiration from the middle of the park.

As well as that, Wing missed a very good late chance that would’ve seen the Yorkshire outfit progress to the next round instead of gearing up for a midweek replay.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the showing from the 26-year-old from some fans on Twitter…

Does Lewis Wing realise he has a left foot that he could use? #swfc — James Nelson 💙 (@nelsonjd76) November 7, 2021

Wing is clueless #SWFC — Mad Not Bad OBE 💎 (@Bigdogdigs) November 7, 2021

Lewis Wing couldn't finish his lunch #swfc — Kelly (@kelly_owls) November 7, 2021

Damn, Wing has been trash today #swfc — Max Seed (@MaxDelSeed) November 7, 2021

Clearly Lewis Wing has family in Devon he wants to go and visit. Shocker of a finish. #swfc — Jordan (@JordsSWFC25) November 7, 2021

Bad miss from Wing. A man out of confidence #swfc — OssettCrossy (@Zippy_upnorth) November 7, 2021

Make Lewis Wing drive the bus there and back to Plymouth for that #swfc — Ben Leonard (@Lendog1984) November 7, 2021