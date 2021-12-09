‘A man can dream’, ‘Make it happen’ – These Ipswich Town fans are excited by managerial development

Ipswich Town are on the lookout for a new boss after the hierarchy made the decision to sack Paul Cook over the weekend.

A 2-0 defeat to Charlton in the week, where the Tractor Boys failed to have a shot on target and players argued with angry fans, has increased the need to bring in a replacement swiftly.

And, according to Football Insider, the Suffolk side are hoping to appoint Frank Lampard.

The Chelsea legend is out of work after leaving the Blues at the start of the year, but he has been linked with several Premier League and Championship posts since, so bringing him to Portman Road would be a real coup.

However, Lampard has made it clear he will consider the right project for his next role, so the prospect of taking Ipswich up the leagues may appeal.

Nevertheless, it’s clearly a long shot but it hasn’t stopped some fans hoping it can happen. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news on Twitter…

Get him in — Kieran Allum (@kieran_allum) December 8, 2021

Make it happen Lampard is blue army — Clive (@clivekarenjet) December 8, 2021

never gonna happen but a man can dream lol #itfc — Alfie (@alfiehughes02) December 8, 2021

Lamps and big Jody Morris 🤩 — Connor⚽️ (@connor_mills28) December 8, 2021

Terry over Lampard all day for me. Leader and alot smarter than most give him credit for. Majorly ambitious but fair play if this is the standard we are looking at.#ITFC https://t.co/UVBVtqbrFp — Steve (@Ipswich_Steve) December 8, 2021

Frankie Lampards Blue and White Army https://t.co/vbWwljSwzQ — Scott Fraser (@SFraze_ITFC) December 8, 2021

I think Lampard could be attracted to #itfc. If I were the owners I would offer him the chance to finish this season with no expectations then fund a promotion bid next season. Then say if we get in the championship we will fund another promotion bid to the prem — Robert (@Rod95730476) December 8, 2021