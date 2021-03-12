Sunderland remain in contention to mount a serious push for the automatic promotion places in League One this season, after beating Portsmouth in midweek.

They’re now sat fourth in the third-tier standings, and are just two points adrift of second-placed Peterborough United heading into their final 13 matches this term.

The Black Cats took the lead on the night as Jordan Jones was on hand to assist Charlie Wyke for his 24th goal of the season after just 13 minutes at Fratton Park.

Jones then got himself on the scoresheet with 32 minutes remaining in the contest, as he capped off an impressive display against Pompey.

The midfielder is currently on loan with Sunderland from Scottish giants Rangers, after struggling for consistent game time with Steven Gerrard’s side in this year’s campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Sunderland forward Kevin Phillips issued high-praise for Jones’ impact at the Stadium of Light so far, and felt as though he’s a player that will only go on to improve in months to come with Lee Johnson’s side.

“Jones is just getting better and better.

“It looks like he has adjusted to the rigours of League One and is now showing his quality on the ball. He is adapting to the style of play that Lee Johnson wants and it shows.

“He chipped in with goal the other night and it was an amazing finish. He showed some real class there.

“Jones is one of many players hitting form at the right time with a dozen or so games left. It is exciting times for him and Sunderland at the moment. He will only get better and better. He is a major threat.”

Jones and his Sunderland team-mates will be looking to pick up their first piece of silverware this season, when they return to action this weekend against Tranmere Rovers in the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley Stadium.

The Verdict:

He’ll have a key role to play for Sunderland this season.

I’ve been really impressed with what I’ve seen so far from Jones in his loan spell with the League One club, and he’ll be eager to finish this year’s campaign strongly, as the Black Cats target promotion back into the Championship.

If he can do that, then I wouldn’t be surprised if Sunderland looked at making his loan move a permanent one in the summer transfer window.