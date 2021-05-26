‘A major statement of intent’ – Ipswich Town eye audacious move for 57-cap striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

38-year-old Jermain Defoe is a transfer target for League One outfit Ipswich Town as his contract comes to a close at Scottish champions Rangers, according to Football Insider.

The Tractor Boys are now owned by an American consortium who have history of signing experienced big names as they brought in both Didier Drogba and Shaun Wright-Phillips to Phoenix Rising back in the USA.

And now it looks like an offer for Defoe is set to be on the table, despite the 57-cap England international being in discussions to renew his deal with the Gers.

Defoe would likely get a lot more minutes next season with Paul Cook’s side instead of Rangers, but would he be a good signing for the League One outfit and is it even a realistic move? We asked the FLW team for their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

What a signing this would be!

The obvious issue is Defoe’s age, but anyone who has seen the striker for Rangers will see that he has kept himself in great shape. His recent goal against Celtic proved he is still sharp in the box and a major threat.

Quite simply, he is a goalscorer and should score regularly in League One, and, for an Ipswich side that were so dull at times last season, this would be an excellent addition. Then, you have the experience and mentality that Defoe would bring to the group.

He would command respect from the dressing room and be an inspiration to the younger players. So, there’s hard to see a downside to this one and it would be a major statement of intent from the new owners if they could get this over the line.

What club do these 21 former Ipswich Town players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Tommy Smith Colchester United Newport County Forest Green Tranmere

George Dagless

If Paul Cook reckons Jermain Defoe can still perform at this level then absolutely get him in.

Defoe’s game-time at Rangers diminished as his spell there went on but when he did feature he still managed to show he’s still got that mental agility and potent finishing in the box that he’s always had.

He’s got a great fitness and injury record and clearly looks after himself and I think if Cook can use him at key moments next season he could be a top signing for them.

Of course, eventually, Defoe will have to hang up his boots but if he still feels good and can show that to the Ipswich set-up, you absolutely have to take that punt.

Jacob Potter

This would be somewhat of a coup for the Tractor Boys.

Defoe has shown his quality in English football earlier in his career with the likes of Sunderland, Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ipswich could certainly benefit from adding a player of his quality and experience to their squad, but it doesn’t seem as though a move to Portman Road is going to materialise.

I can see the former England international extending his stay with Scottish giants Rangers, having played his part in the club’s title-winning season this term.

It would have been an audacious move by Ipswich to even consider signing Defoe, and it would have been interesting to see whether he would have been willing to drop into the third-tier of English football ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.