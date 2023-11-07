Highlights Ben Brereton Diaz's time in Spain has been disappointing and he has yet to score for Villarreal.

Southampton's current attacking options and potential departure of Che Adams create space for Brereton Diaz.

Brereton Diaz's proven goal-scoring record in the Championship could be a boost for Southampton's promotion chances.

Former Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz could be making a return to the Championship in January.

According to Teamtalk, Southampton are one of multiple second tier sides eyeing a move for the striker.

The Saints are currently fighting for promotion back to the Premier League under Russell Martin and sit fourth in the table.

Southampton are aiming to earn a place back in the top flight at the first attempt.

Would Ben Brereton Diaz be a good signing for Southampton?

The 24-year-old signed for Villarreal last summer following his departure from Blackburn as a free agent.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether he would be a good addition to Martin’s squad…

Declan Harte

Brereton Diaz’s time in Spain has not gone according to plan, failing to live up to expectations and earning the ire of Villarreal supporters.

He has made just two league starts, and a further six substitute appearances, and has yet to score for the club.

Given he was signed as a free agent, they could still earn a nice profit for him if they decide to cash in during the January window.

Southampton would be an interesting destination given the Saints’ current wealth of attacking options.

But Brereton Diaz has proven he could play out wide on the left, as well as centrally, which could make him a good fit for Martin’s side.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of Che Adams also potentially opens up space in the squad for another forward.

If Adams departed then Brereton Diaz would be good replacement, given he has proven himself as a consistent goal scorer at this level.

He could also complement Ross Stewart and Adam Armstrong, in what could be a very lethal front three.

This is the kind of signing that could prove a major boost to their promotion chances as they look to close the gap to the top two.

Ned Holmes

Ben Brereton Diaz is a proven Championship goalscorer, which could make him a useful asset for Southampton.

One of the main criticisms of Russell Martin's teams has been that they can often struggle to convert possession into goals and that issue has not been helped by Nathan Tella's departure in the summer.

Brereton Diaz, who bagged 38 goals and seven assists in his last two seasons with second tier side Blackburn Rovers, could help replace Tella.

It's not quite worked out for him in Spain and a return to the Championship could be just what he needs to get going again.

Given the Saints look set to compete for promotion to the Premier League this term and, if they're not successful, next season as well, it wouldn't be a surprise if Brereton Diaz is interested.