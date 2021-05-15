‘A low-risk move that could pay off’ – Swansea City set sights on signing midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City have reportedly registered their interest in signing Liam Walsh, following the midfielder’s release from Bristol City according to Bristol Live.

Walsh had been with Bristol City since 2018, but found regular game time with the Championship side hard to come by due to injuries.

It was recently confirmed that he would depart the club in the summer, when his contract reaches a conclusion at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Swansea are reportedly keen on reaching an agreement with Walsh ahead of the new league campaign, where they could potentially be playing their football in the Premier League.

The Swans are set to take on Barnsley in their play-off semi-final, where they’ll be hoping they can come out on top over two legs in the coming weeks.

We ask our Football League World writers what they think of the potential of Swansea signing Walsh this summer.

Phil Spencer:

I’m not entirely sure that this is a good move for Swansea City.

While Liam Walsh was hugely impressive for Coventry City last term, it’s been a much more difficult season this time around with injuries stopping him from making an impact for the Robins.

There’s no doubt that the 23-year-old is a talent, but with plenty to prove at Championship level I’d have doubts over whether he can make the step up to life at a club with promotion ambitions.

Steve Cooper is clearly an admirer, but I’d be doubtful that he can bring anything unique to a Swansea squad who at the very minimum will be challenging for automatic promotion next term.

I think that the Swans should be aiming higher, while Walsh should be looking at a move to a mid-table Championship club.

Jordan Rushworth:

This looks like a potentially very good signing for Swansea to make and it might well even turn out to be a major bargain for them if Steve Cooper could get the best out of the promising midfielder.

Walsh’s season never got going at Bristol City this term with the midfielder suffering injury issues that kept him out for most of the campaign. The Robins have never really seen the best from him with the best performances in his career to date coming during a loan spell with Coventry City last term where he was exceptional for them.

However, the midfielder has a lot of talent and potential to be developed further and Cooper looks to be the perfect potential coach to get the best from him over the next few years. This is a move that Walsh should be very keen on because he knows he will be well-coached and also playing a brand of football that would suit his game.

He is someone that could have a major impact if he could keep himself injury-free next season and Swansea might well look back on it and wonder how they got such a player for free in another years’ time if he goes there and performs to his potential.

Chris Gallagher:

This would be a low-risk move that could pay off significantly in the future.

Despite his release from Bristol City, there won’t be many doubts that Walsh has a lot of talent. Unfortunately, injuries have restricted him from making an impact in the Championship, which is why he will have been let go.

However, anyone who saw him for Coventry will have seen a player who is bright, progressive and someone with the potential to play at a high level.

So, to pick up a player with that ability on a free transfer seems a no brainer for the Swans. Of course, he would have work to do to get in the team initially but Walsh is still only 23.

Ultimately, he suits their style and is available on a free. They should get it done ASAP.