‘A low-risk move that could pay off spectacularly’ – Sunderland eye transfer deal for winger: The verdict

Sunderland are among the clubs interest in a move for Ethan Ross, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Black Cats are looking for reinforcements this summer as they prepare for a fourth season in League One after falling short in the play-offs this term.

The Aberdeen winger faces an uncertain future with his contract due to expire in the coming weeks, and with no extension agreed, it seems increasingly likely that he could be set to move on.

Blackburn Rovers are also interested in the 20-year-old who has 35 senior appearances to his name, meaning that Lee Johnson’s side face real competition to get a deal done.

Ross would be a signing with the future in mind, so would he be a good addition to the club?

The team at FLW have their say…

George Dagless

He could be worth a punt.

He’s a very young player and obviously hasn’t featured much for Aberdeen so far but he looks a talented boy and Sunderland might feel if they can get him in early they’ll be able to develop him and really get the best out of him, before potentially selling him on further.

Lee Johnson will certainly feel as though he can develop Ross further as a player and I think it’s a good idea from Sunderland to be looking at getting some more young players in to help bolster their squad.

Time will have to tell as to whether he becomes a success at Sunderland, but I think the logic to sign him is sound enough.

Alfie Burns

Look, like with a lot of young players coming out of Scotland, there’s an element of risk involved here for Sunderland. Ross is only 19 and stepping down into England, playing for a club that build pressure like Sunderland do, isn’t going to be easy. In saying that, though, Sunderland have gone down the tried and tested route in recent seasons and had limited success with players. So, a raw, teenage talent from Aberdeen might work the opposite way and give Sunderland some success. You feel that this summer is the time for risk at Sunderland. It’s been a long three years in League One and Johnson has to do something to change the club’s fortunes. Good luck to him if he goes down this route. Chris Gallagher This would be an exciting signing. Of course, given his age, there would have to be patience if Ross was to arrive because he has barely featured for Aberdeen in recent years, so expecting the 19-year-old to go straight into the Sunderland XI would be a bit much. However, Ross is clearly a player who has a lot of potential and whilst it’s vital the Black Cats improve the first-team, they also need to have one eye on the future. And, in that sense, Ross would be a very smart addition. He has a lot of potential and will be desperate to prove himself down south, so he could easily become a key player in the years to come. When you consider that he is out of contract in the summer, therefore not commanding a fee, then it’s a low-risk move that could pay off spectacularly in the future. So, they should get this sorted ASAP, although it won’t be easy considering Blackburn are interested, which also shows the calibre of the player.