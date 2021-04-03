‘A low-risk move that could pay off’ – Cardiff City weigh up move for EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have emerged as a contender to move for Joshua Kayode this summer, according to reports from Football Insider.

The 20-year-old Rotherham United man is approaching the final year of his contract and so faces an uncertain future at the New York Stadium.

As a result the striker is said to be attracting significant interest with the likes of Middlesbrough, Brentford and Bournemouth all said to be keen on a move for the Carlisle United loanee.

After netting six times this term he certainly has potential, but would Kayode be a good signing for Cardiff City?

The team at FLW have their say…

Chris Gallagher It's a low-risk move that could pay off significantly for the Bluebirds. Obviously, the step up from League Two to the Championship is a massive one, so it would be unfair to expect Kayode to link up straight away and play a part in the XI. However, he is only 20, so this would be a long-term signing for Cardiff, and it's clear that the attacker has the potential to go on to become a very good player. He has shown with Carlisle that he has an eye for goal, as well as intelligence with his movement combined with real pace. His contract situation means that Kayode is an attractive option to clubs on a free, and if Cardiff could win the race for the youngster it could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business in the years to come. Toby Wilding I'm not really sure on this one in all honesty. Admittedly, they do not really have any established cover for Kieffer Moore in the centre forward role at this moment in time, so you can understand why they might want to add an attacker such as Kayode to their ranks in the summer. However, Kayode's record in front of goal is not exactly prolific, and given he has largely spent his playing at League Two level, it would be a big step up for him to now make the move to the Championship with the Bluebirds. As a result, I do feel as though there are perhaps better options out there for Cardiff to potentially target this summer, particularly when they already have one striker plucked from League Two on their books – in the shape of Max Watters, who has a stronger record than Kayode in front of goal – who they have yet to really give an opportunity to in the Welsh capital.