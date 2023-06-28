This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have opened talks with Dean Smith about their vacant managerial position, according to Football Insider.

The Owls are searching for a new manager after the club and Darren Moore decided to part ways.

Smith is out of work after leaving Leicester City following the club’s relegation to the Championship. The 52-year-old was appointed in April to try and keep the club in the top flight.

Smith has previous experience managing in the Championship following spells at Brentford, Aston Villa, and Norwich City last season.

Would Dean Smith be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Here, some of the FLW writers have shared their thoughts on Wednesday’s interest in Smith after they were asked whether he would be a good appointment…

Brett Worthington

Considering some of the names that have been linked with the job, this may be the best option for Sheffield Wednesday so far.

Smith does have a decent CV at Championship level, but he isn’t the manager who Villa appointed years ago.

The 52-year-old has had a year of things unravelling for him, and he is now searching for a club where he can prove he is still a good manager.

His time at Norwich and Leicester have seen Smith fall down the pecking order when it comes to jobs. But he will be eager to get back into football and prove the doubters wrong.

This is a big job at Hillsborough, but given the other managers linked to the role, this may be the best option out of a mediocre bunch.

James Reeves

Smith would be a good appointment for Wednesday.

He is a manager with vast experience and would be a safe pair of hands to help consolidate the Owls on their return to the Championship.

It is fair to say his last two jobs at Norwich City and Leicester City were disappointing, but he was sacked by the Canaries when sitting fifth in the table, and he was only given eight games to save an under-performing Foxes side from relegation from the Premier League.

Smith did an excellent job at Brentford, laying the foundations for Thomas Frank to build on and at Aston Villa, leading the club to promotion from the Championship in 2019 and guiding them to survival in the top flight and the EFL Cup final the following season.

The Owls cannot afford to gamble as a newly-promoted side entering what is likely to be an incredibly competitive division, so Smith would be a sensible option.

Adam Jones

There are certainly worse candidates out there, with Smith having a reasonably impressive CV.

However, he doesn't exactly come into this job with a huge amount of positive momentum, having been unable to guide Leicester City to safety.

With this in mind, retaining Darren Moore would have been better, but Smith has a decent amount of managerial experience under his belt and that could be important as the Owls look to secure survival and enjoy a productive 2023/24 campaign.

The fact he does have experience in English football makes him a low-risk appointment - but is he the man to take the Owls forward for the long term? His spell at Norwich suggests he isn't, but he has enjoyed success at other clubs.