Leeds United will face a lot of tough decisions over the futures of several first team players this summer.

Relegation to the Championship has raised doubts over a number of first team squad members going into the transfer window.

One such player is Crysencio Summerville, who has been linked with a move away from Elland Road.

The likes of Everton and Sevilla have both emerged as clubs interested in signing the exciting winger.

What does Carlton Palmer think of Crysencio Summerville’s Leeds United future?

Carlton Palmer believes that Leeds will look to hold onto the 21-year-old given the talent that he possesses.

However, he admits that the club may be forced into selling if one of the interested clubs comes in with a big enough offer in the coming weeks.

“As you can imagine, with Leeds United being relegated from the Premier League last season there is a lot of interest in their better players,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Crysencio Summerville, the young, talented winger signed from Feyenoord three years ago [is one of those].

“Leeds would probably like to keep hold of the player given his age and his undoubted ability.

“Crysencio played 28 games for Leeds last season in the Premier League.

“I think a lot will depend on if the new head coach of Leeds believes he can cope with the rigors of the Championship, you know three games a week and it comes thick and fast.

“Or another club matches Leeds’ valuation of the player.”

Summerville earned his big breakthrough into the Leeds team last season, where he contributed four goals and two assists as the Whites finished 19th in the Premier League table.

A decision has yet to be made on his future, with a new head coach still to be appointed at Elland Road for the new season.

Should Leeds United cash-in on Crysencio Summerville this summer?

Summerville showed a lot of potential last season in the Premier League and will be key to the team if he remains at Elland Road.

However, if Everton or Sevilla come in with an offer worth more than £20 million then it may prove difficult to turn down.

Anything less should not be considered by Leeds, as Summerville could be key to bringing the team back into the top flight, which is quite lucrative to the club.

Summerville should also be a good fit for prospective new coach Daniel Farke, who is expected to be appointed by the new owners once the takeover has been completed