‘A lot to do’ – Tony Mowbray offers assessment on progress of Blackburn Rovers defender

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has insisted that right back Ryan Nyambe has ‘a lot to do’ if he wants to fulfil his potential.

The 23-year-old has cemented his spot as Mowbray’s first choice after spending three of the first eight games on the bench as he shared the role with fellow youngster Joe Rankin-Costello.

Nyambe has made 129 league appearances for Rovers after graduating from the academy, and you’d have to think there’s many more to come unless a bigger club comes in for him.

And that is entirely possible considering Nyambe is now a Namibia international, meaning his talents are now broadcast to a bigger audience.

Rovers fans have always thought the world of Nyambe as one of their own and he plays a key role as a flying wing back, notching three assists this season so far.

He’s also become very solid on the defensive end as well, as Mowbray has eluded to that in the assessment of his development, but insists he’s not the finished article just yet.

“I think Ryan has a lot to do,” said Mowbray, per Lancs Live.

“We can see what he’s really, really good at with the power that he carries in him and the directness of everything he does.

“When he gets one-on-one with the full-back and knocks it past him you know Ryan is going to get there. But there are some distribution elements that he needs to improve on.

“He’s a young guy who is improving his game, how he finishes is down to him and what sort of effort he puts in everyday.

“He knows he has improvement in him but the good thing for us is that he wants to do extra work, he wants to stay after training and hopefully that continues.”

The Verdict

With Rankin-Costello out injured, Nyambe is set to have a prolonged run in the first team without any competition to challenge him.

He’s still got years until he reaches his peak and Mowbray has outlined where he needs to improve going forward, mainly his distribution, which are flaws that can be ironed out.

If Nyambe continues to impress there’s bound to be interest from bigger clubs, but for now Rovers fans will be just hoping that he continues to supply Adam Armstrong for the rest of the season as they aim for the play offs.