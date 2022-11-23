“A lot of sense for all parties involved” – Journalist shares thoughts as Blackpool set sights on Nottingham Forest man

Enjoying an excellent season at Blackpool last time out, and during the opening stages of this season, Josh Bowler completed a move to Premier League club Nottingham Forest late on in summer.

Upon his move to the Midlands, he was immediately sent out on loan to join up with Carlos Corberan at Olympiacos, however, the former Huddersfield Town boss was sacked after just a short stint at the club.

As per a recent FLW exclusive, Blackpool are keen on a Bowler return when January comes about.

Sharing his thoughts on the exciting winger amidst Blackpool’s interest, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “We know how well he did for Blackpool. That helped him win that move to Nottingham Forest who immediately loaned him to Olympiacos.

“As you said, the move to Greece hasn’t really worked. I think he’s only started two games in all competitions. So I’m sure Josh Bowler would probably be interested in a move back to England. And obviously, he knows Blackpool very well. It wouldn’t take him long to settle in there.

“So it would take a lot of boxes and I’m sure Blackpool would love to have him back because he was such a key player for them as well.

“This move does make a lot of sense for all parties involved. I’m sure Nottingham Forest would prefer Josh bowler to be playing on a regular basis as well.”

The verdict

Blackpool would be an excellent destination for the winger to go and rediscover form and confidence ahead of returning to Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Bowler has proven to be a top Championship performer during his time with the Seasiders, with his dribbling ability already at Premier League level.

Going back to a familiar setting in Blackpool will give him the best possible opportunity to get back to the levels he was displaying before his departure.

His confidence levels are likely to have taken a knock in recent weeks but he is someone with a lot of talent who still possesses an incredibly high ceiling.