Leeds United are stepping up their managerial pursuit with Lorient boss Regis Le Bris emerging as a new name, according to The Sun.

The Whites are looking for a new manager this summer, as it has now been confirmed by the club that Sam Allardyce, who took interim charge until the end of the season, is leaving.

This means as well as preparing for life back in the Championship the Yorkshire club are looking for their fourth manager in the last 12 months and this report claims that, as well as Le Bris, the club are also looking at Rob Edwards.

As we wait to see how Leeds’ managerial pursuit develops, we have asked some of the writers at FLW to discuss Le Bris becoming of interest to the club.

Would Regis Le Bris be a good appointment at Leeds?

Brett Worthington

There is potentially a lot of risk with this appointment.

I have to be honest and say I don’t know too much about Le Bris as a manager, but considering what he has done in his managerial career and the size of Leeds United Football Club, it is definitely a risk.

The 47-year-old is in his first managerial job with FC Lorient, having come through managing in the academy. The French club just missed out on relegation from Ligue 1 last season, so for the club to be on the verge of a top-half finish this season is a great achievement.

However, for Leeds to get back into the Premier League and stay there, they need a bit more than that, and while it is clear that Le Bris has done a good job for the Ligue 1 team, this move so early in his managerial career might be a step too far.

James Reeves

Le Bris would be an intriguing appointment for Leeds.

There is no doubt he is a manager with a lot of potential after an excellent season with Lorient in Ligue 1, but there would be question marks over whether he is right for the Whites at this moment in time.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Le Bris looks set to lead Lorient to a top half finish which is a significant improvement.

However, his side were among the early front-runners in the division and while that was always going to be tough to sustain, there has been a dramatic decline in form over the second half of the season which would raise concerns about his suitability for the vacancy at Elland Road.

Le Bris could be an exciting long-term appointment but given the turmoil on and off the pitch at Leeds right now, it feels too big a gamble to take.

Alfie Burns

Le Bris has done good work with Lorient, turning the club around in a year from a relegation scrap to a comfortable finish in the Ligue 1 table. However, whilst trying not to disrespect the French leagues or Le Bris' qualities as a coach, the job at Elland Road is a major step-up, even if Leeds are hurtling back into the EFL ahead of 22/23.

You question whether or not Le Bris has the experience of English football to stop Leeds' slide and get them moving in the right direction - you don't want to write the 47-year-old off completely, but someone with a bit more knowledge of the division he's entering might be beneficial or, alternatively, someone with a coaching history that has taken him around more of the world.

Another factor to consider is the disjointed nature of those above the head coach position. It wouldn't be easy for Le Bris to walk into a job where there's a significant divide right at the top of the club as Andrea Radrizzani and 49ers Enterprises thrash out a takeover. Leeds are hardly a club that are easy to manage at the best of times and there aren't many more challenging jobs in England right now than walking into Elland Road.

It's going to take someone with a strong mind to get a grip of the club fully, as Marcelo Bielsa did in 2018. A manager or head coach with a higher profile feels an absolute must this summer, which, for me, should rule out Le Bris.