Highlights Tottenham have set an asking price of up to £20 million for Joe Rodon, indicating they want to make a profit on the defender.

Rodon has been impressive during his loan spell at Leeds, conceding only nine goals in 12 starts and showcasing his qualities in possession.

Leeds may be interested in signing Rodon permanently, but the high price tag may only be plausible if they secure promotion to the Premier League.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham have set an asking price for Joe Rodon worth up to £20 million.

According to Teamtalk, the Premier League side are hoping to earn up to £20 million for the centre-back in any permanent deal to sell the player.

Rodon is currently on loan with Leeds United as the Whites attempt to gain promotion back to the top flight.

The Welshman has been a key part of Daniel Farke’s side, who sit third in the Championship table.

Is Joe Rodon worth £20 million?

Rodon has made 13 appearances from 16 league games so far for Leeds this Championship campaign.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Leeds should look to pay the £20 million price tag placed on the 26-year-old…

Declan Harte

Leeds have conceded only nine goals from Rodon’s 12 starts for the team since joining late in the summer transfer window, which is an impressive record.

He has become an important part of the squad and is a commanding presence at the back of Farke’s side.

Rodon is also comfortable in possession, making him an ideal fit for the style of play at Elland Road.

However, £20 million is a lot of money for a side that could still be in the Championship next season.

If the club fails to gain promotion then it is hard to see him signing for the Whites on a permanent basis at that kind of figure, and it is far from guaranteed that they will earn a place back in the Premier League given their current position.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

If Farke can guide the team to a place back in the Premier League, then that certainly opens the door for him signing.

It is still a lot of money for a defender that has struggled to adapt to life in the top flight.

However, his performances for Leeds suggest he could take the step back up to that division with the club and excel.

Ned Holmes

£20 million seems a little steep for Joe Rodon but you can see why that's the fee Tottenham are hoping for.

The paid a fee that could rise to £15 million for the defender and now he is 26, entering his prime as a centre-back, they want to make a profit.

Rodon hasn't really had a proper chance to prove himself in the Premier League but he's been excellent back on loan in the Championship with Leeds - showcasing his qualities in and out of possession - and you'd imagine it won't only be the Whites keeping an eye on him.

If the Wales international finishes the season strongly at Leeds and impresses in next summer's Euros as well then Spurs may field multiple offers.

With a little more than 18 months left on his current deal, though, the Yorkshire club - or whoever else is keen - will hope to get him for cheaper than £20 million and this might be a case where much of the fee comes as performance-related add-ons.

He's someone that Leeds will want to sign once his loan deal is over but it looks likely to be a deal that can only be done if they're promoted.