‘A lot of money’ – Exclusive: Barry Fry makes Peterborough United transfer claim

Barry Fry has claimed that the signings of Jonson Clarke-Harris and Sammie Szmodics are the reason why Peterborough United got promoted, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Posh made their return to the Sky Bet Championship after a good few years away and will now be looking to make an impact back in the second tier next season.

Clarke-Harris was a standout performer for the club up front as the striker notched up an impressive 33 goals across 49 games in all competitions, whilst Szmodics also chipped in with a further 15 from midfield in what was a brilliant campaign for the former Bristol City player.

Without the contributions of the duo, it is possible that Peterborough wouldn’t have achieved their goal of automatic promotion come the business end of the campaign.

Now Fry has told FLW exactly how he feels about the two players, as he made the following claim about them:

“We brought in a midfield player, Sammie Szmodics, from Bristol City.

“We spent a lot of money on both Clarke-Harris and him and the chairman, Darragh MacAnthony, deserves all the credit because of his determination and relentless pursuit to secure these players, you know, we had four or five bids turned down, but we kept going and without those two players, we wouldn’t have gone up.

“The other boy got us 15 goals from midfield, which was fantastic.”

The future of Clarke-Harris remains up in in the air at present with the striker attracting interest from larger clubs elsewhere, however no firm offers have been forthcoming for the frontman, which means he is now likely to stay put at London Road unless Peterborough’s valuation is met.

Szmodics meanwhile will be seeking to make another strong impact back in a league that he knows well from his previous spell with his former club Bristol City.