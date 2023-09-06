This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been an excellent start to the season for Leicester City in the Championship.

The Foxes suffered their first defeat of the season as they were beaten 1-0 by Hull City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, but prior to that, they had won their opening six games in all competitions.

Enzo Maresca's side head into the international break sitting third in the table, level on points with second-placed Ipswich Town and one point behind leaders Preston North End.

Despite their impressive form, the Foxes' performances have been unconvincing at times and their strikers, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka, are yet to get off the mark in the league.

Leicester completed the signing of Tom Cannon from Everton on deadline day for a fee of £7.5 million and after the 20-year-old scored eight goals on loan at Preston North End in the second half of last season, he will certainly be a threat for the Foxes.

Do Leicester City have the strongest forward line in the Championship?

FLW's Leicester City fan pundit Jayden Whitworth says the Foxes do have the best forward line in the division, but he believes that Southampton and Hull City's strikers are also dangerous.

Southampton kept hold of both Adam Armstrong and Che Adams this summer and completed the signing of Ross Stewart from Sunderland on deadline day for a fee of £10 million.

Hull signed Aaron Connolly on a permanent basis from Brighton & Hove Albion after a successful loan spell, while they also brought in Delap on loan from Manchester City.

Asked whether the Foxes have the strongest strike force in the Championship, Jayden said: "On paper, yes we do

"I think if you look at Vardy, Iheanacho, Daka and Cannon, there looks to be a lot of goals there, but looking at our opening league matches this season, none of them have scored yet.

"All our goals have come from out wide or in midfield, so it will be a cause for concern for Maresca so far that Iheanacho is not much of a goal threat at the minute and we are relying on Mavididi or Marcal to pop up with a goal.

"I think outside of us, I'd look at Southampton, they're probably the closest rival to that strike force.

"Adam Armstrong is a proven goalscorer at this level and he's already kicked on so far this season, Che Adams is obviously a bagsman, they've got Paul Onuachu still, although his Southampton career hasn't taken off and they've just signed Ross Stewart from Sunderland.

"I'd say that their strike force is also good, obviously coming down from the Premier League you'd expect Leicester and Southampton to have two of the best strike forces in the league, but outside of them, I'd look at Hull.

"Liam Delap on loan from Man City is a good signing and they've got Aaron Connolly as well.

"They've both had good starts to the season, Connolly has scored three in five and Delap has got two, scoring against us at the weekend has probably got him in my head!

"I think Hull are going a bit under the radar this season, I'm not just saying that because they beat us.

"They've made some good signings and I think their strike force could potentially help them push for a play-off place this season."

What next for Leicester City?

Leicester are back in action when they take on Southampton at St Mary's in just under two weeks time.

Maresca could hand a debut to Cannon against the Saints and after the pair remained at the King Power Stadium, he will be hoping to get the best out of Iheanacho and Daka.

If the Foxes' strikers can find their form, they will certainly be difficult to stop, but Maresca will be delighted to see players from across the team contributing with goals.