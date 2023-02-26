“A lot of fight for the first 20 minutes, but…” – QPR fan pundit issues assessment of Gareth Ainsworth’s homecoming v Blackburn

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Gareth Ainsworth was welcomed back to Loftus Road as Queens Park Rangers‘ new head coach on Saturday afternoon, but for supporters it was the same old story as the Hoops were downed 3-1 by Blackburn Rovers.

13 years after he departed as a player – with two interim spells in charge as well in that time – for Wycombe Wanderers, Ainsworth was headhunted by the R’s hierarchy after Neil Critchley’s two-month stint turned sour, and the 49-year-old quickly became the club’s third boss of the season.

He faced a tough task in his debut match though against his boyhood club, and Rovers ended up putting QPR to the sword thanks to a Sam Gallagher brace and a goal added on by Sammie Szmodics.

With that result, QPR’s run of form has stretched to just one league win in their last 18 outings, which is a stark contrast to their first 16 league games of the season, which saw them at the summit of the Championship.

Whilst everything can’t be expected to change overnight, FLW’s R’s fan pundit Louis Moir‘s assessment of the match saw the players on the pitch make the same mistakes as they have been doing in recent weeks and months like they were doing under Critchley.

And he is worried in terms of upcoming matches against relegation rivals, with plenty of points still to play for until the end of the season and the R’s just eight points above the drop zone.

“Obviously it’s hard to judge after just one game under Ainsworth, but the first sort of 20 to 25 minutes you saw a lot more fight and passion and determination,” Louis said.

“Obviously we went 1-0 down, we weren’t 1-0 down for long as we got the goal back, the crowd was buzzing, we’ve not really seen Loftus Road like that on many occasions this season – great crowd, great noise, great atmosphere before the game when Ainsworth walks out.

“It just obviously ended up being nothing changed, and you’ve got to look at the players even more-so now.

“They showed a lot of fight for the first 20 minutes, but as the game goes on, Blackburn grow into it more and we just collapsed at the back and that’s another three goals we’ve conceded at home – we just keep conceding goals, we’re creating hardly anything and it didn’t help with Ilias Chair going off injured.

“Nothing really changed – one game is hard to make that many comments on it but you just have to hope that if Ainsworth has a whole week of training with them before our next game, we have to see more because we’re coming up to the business end of the season now for the position we are in, we are going to have to pick up points sooner rather than later against teams below us as well.

“So, first impressions are another three goals conceded, the players at the back are too easy to play against, they need to buck up their ideas and quick.”

The Verdict

It’s fair to say that Ainsworth did not get the new manager bounce that many others tend to in their first match in charge of a club.

Even Neil Critchley got it when the R’s went away to Preston North End and won – his only victory in 12 attempts – but Blackburn were just too clinical in the end on Saturday afternoon.

The leaking of goals is a worrying trait for QPR though and it needs to be sorted as soon as possible, whether that means being coached differently or changing formation something has got to be altered.

If these results keep happening then sooner rather than later they will continue to drop down the table – they may be eight points above the drop right now but that gap will get smaller should nothing change.