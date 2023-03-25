Norwich City right-back Max Aarons has amassed over 200 appearances for the Canaries since making his debut back in 2018, joining the club's academy from Luton Town two years prior.

Emerging as a source of dependability and maturity for the Canaries since breaking through as a first-team regular for the Norfolk club, both in the Premier League and in the Championship, he has attracted interest domestically and from across Europe along the way.

A report from Football Insider earlier in the month suggested that there was a high chance that Aarons would leave Norwich in the summer, with Premier League interest once again likely.

Aarons has a contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning that if the 23-year-old is not sold this summer, then the Canaries run the risk of losing him for free when his deal expires, or for a very small fee next January.

However, the latest update regarding his future has come from the young full-back himself, who spoke to PA Wire from the England U21 camp, which was cited by Norwich-based outlet Pink'Un about his future at the Championship club.

He said: "Being promoted twice, playing in the Premier League, you could say that (that he has achieved everything at Norwich.

"I am genuinely looking at the next six-eight weeks and what we can achieve. There's an expectation to be promoted straight away; if we can do that then that's what I'm focused on.

"After that we'll sit down and speak, as we do every year. There are a lot of different scenarios, whether we're promoted or not, that will ultimately effect what happens in the future."

The verdict

With a contract that is set to expire in 2024 and interest from England's top division set to surface once again in the summer, it may be the best time for the Canaries to part company with the 23-year-old, at least from a financial perspective.

Ultimately, how the rest of this second-tier campaign plays out could be pivotal in what is next for the young full-back.

If promotion back to the Premier League is achieved then that could pave the way for Aarons to remain at Carrow Road and agree an extension to his current deal.

However, if they remain in the Championship, then it would be no surprise if he wants to try and push a move elsewhere, with demand set to be high once more.