“A lot of desirable qualities” – Huddersfield Town in the race to sign League One defender: The verdict

Huddersfield Town are potentially looking to strengthen their defensive options in January by bringing in Lincoln City full-back Regan Poole.

Our FLW exclusive yesterday revealed as much, with the Terriers one of the Championship sides taking a keen interest in the 24-year-old ahead of the winter window.

Poole has made 28 appearances already this campaign for Lincoln City, and signed a ‘multi-year contract’ with the Imps when he joined them in January 2021.

With that said, we asked three of our FLW writers whether or not Poole would be a good addition for the Terriers in January.

Ned Holmes

Regan Poole has developed impressively since joining Lincoln City in January 2021 and does look like a player ready to step back into the Championship.

The 24-year-old has been ever-present for the Imps since his arrival and has helped them defy the odds – reaching the play-off final in 2020/21 and climbing to ninth this term when some were tipping them for relegation.

Poole has many of the characteristics teams look for in a modern centre-back – he reads the game well, loves to make tackles and is confident in possession – so you can certainly understand why there are Championship clubs queueing up.

Tom Lees is not getting any younger while Luke Mbete is on loan from Man City so it could be an area that Mark Fotheringham looks to strengthen again in the summer.

I’m not sure he should be top of their list for January though.

Billy Mulley

Regan Poole is a player of Championship quality so it is no surprise that interest has finally surfaced in him.

Poole is an intelligent defender who would provide Mark Fotheringham with versatility within the Terriers’ backline, with the 24-year-old able to competently operate within a back three, as a full-back and as a wing-back.

A real leader too, there is a lot of desirable qualities that Poole would bring to the John Smith’s Stadium, should they win the race for his signature.

The difficulty they will likely face is the level of competition for his services, with a number of clubs in the Championship, who are doing much better than Huddersfield, also being credited with an interest.

Poole would be a great addition if they are able to lure him to Yorkshire.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Looking at the club’s current options on the surface of it, there doesn’t appear to be an immediate need for Regan Poole at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, with the recent blow just prior to the World Cup break that Ollie Turton is set to be side-lined for several months with ankle ligament damage, it changes everything.

As such, Poole would be a good addition, with the Lincoln defender capable of filling in with Turton absent.

The club do have Kaine Kesler-Hayden, but with how little he has featured for the club since arriving on loan from Aston Villa, there has been a suggestion that a potential January recall could be on the cards due to his lack of game time.

They face real stiff competition to get it done, but there is clearly a need for a right-sided player at the John Smith’s Stadium at present, and, Poole’s versatility means that even when Turton does return, both players can still potentially be accommodated in the same starting line up.