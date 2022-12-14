“A lot of connections” – Coventry City fan pundit reacts to off-field appointment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Dean Austin was confirmed as Coventry City‘s new head of recruitment on Monday, sparking a lot of interest from the club’s supporter base ahead of the January transfer window.

The Sky Blues have put themselves in a position to compete for a play-off spot in the Championship this season and a strong winter window could see them emerge from the chasing pack in the coming months.

It will be interesting to monitor how the dynamic works between former Northampton Town manager Austin and Mark Robins in identifying targets, but their recruitment record in recent years stands the club in good stead to build on that positive foundation in the windows to come.

FLW’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood believes that Austin’s appointment will be a net positive for the Sky Blues.

Speaking to Football League World, Littlewood said: “I’ll be honest, I don’t know a lot about him (Dean Austin).

“I’ve done a bit of googling, as a lot of Coventry fans will have done, he had a good playing career and he’s got a lot of connections.

“Brendan Rodgers trusted him to be on his backroom staff, he’s been through the revolving door at Watford as part of the coaching staff.

“He can’t be bad, let’s be honest, the one thing I will say, Robins doesn’t miss when it comes to his backroom staff.

“Brought in Adi Viveash who’s been a breath of fresh air to the football club, and just when things started to get a little bit stale, brings in Dennis Lawrence, and Dennis Lawrence has been phenomenal for the side.

“The way he’s involved, you can see how much Robins leans on him.

“I’ve been to a couple of U21s games this season, where he’s gone with Robins to games and you can see that Robins really trusts him.

“So, I think this is going to be another positive appointment from Robins in terms of his recruitment.

“They should be working together I feel, so I’m guessing Robins would’ve had a say on who comes in.

“Chris Badlan, for as good as he was, pulling in gems like Gyokeres, Sheaf, Hamer, and O’Hare, he had some stinkers along the way: Kastaneer, Marcel Hilssner – there’s plenty more that I could reel off.

“He’s (Chris Badlan) taken that job at Blackpool, a promotion so fair play to him, and good luck to him as well, he gave us some great years, and let’s see what this new fella can do.”