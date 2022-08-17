“A lot of clubs were after him” – Pundit shares opinion on recent Watford signing

Bolstering their midfield options ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window, Watford have welcomed Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury to the squad.

The 24-year-old arrives at Vicarage Road on a season-long loan deal, however, the Hornets possess an option to buy, whilst there has been no recall clause inserted on his Watford contract.

Choudhury has been considered by a number of top Championship clubs this summer, with Rob Edwards’ Hornets winning this particular race.

Speaking to Football League World about Watford adding Choudhury, Carlton Palmer said: “It’s a very, very good signing.

“A lot of clubs were after him. I think Leicester were trying to do a loan deal with the possibility to a permanent deal. I believe that’s agreed now.

“I think it’s another one where Rob’s pulled off getting a very good young player into the squad. That’s what he’s looking to do. He did it for a screen and got them promoted.”

The verdict

Possessing excellent options up front, it did appear that strengthening the midfield was something that Watford needed to do during this transfer window.

Not only have they bolstered their midfield options, but they have also added a player who has the ability to thrive at the top-end of the Championship.

Possessing the option to buy too, this could prove to be an excellent bit of business for Watford who will be striving to return to the Premier League rather swiftly.

It will be interesting to see if Choudhury can feature regularly for Watford this season and if he can play a part in helping Watford mount a promotion push, with the Championship certainly looking competitive as things stand.