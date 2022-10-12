“A lot of chaos” – Jon Dahl Tomasson speaks out on Blackburn Rovers following loss against Wigan

Blackburn Rovers carried on their pattern of inconsistent form last night as they suffered a 1-0 defeat away at Wigan Athletic.

The loss further highlights worrying away form for Rovers who have now lost five of their last six away games in the league.

What’s more, Blackburn failed to register a shot on target with Sammie Szmodics playing as the striker in the first half before Tyrhys Dolan took the position in the second half.

The tactical line-up was a bit of a different plan for Tomasson although it clearly didn’t have the desired effect.

However, the boss defended his tactics as he told Lancashire Live: “We didn’t play straight balls to the players in the middle, we didn’t do that, we lost very stupid balls and made bad choices. We didn’t keep the first ball in the team, that was nothing to do with position, not at all if you look at the game and the passing.

“The decision-making was not that great in the first half and keeping the first ball in the team. There were a lot of errors and you could see that for both teams, a lot of chaos, that’s why we didn’t play that well and had to take a draw.”

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Blackburn Rovers flops from over the years?

1 of 25 Who did Nikola Kalinic sign from? Dinamo Zagreb Hajduk Split HNK Rijeka Ludogorets

The Verdict:

You can understand Tomasson’s point in some respects that if his players are making silly errors and not playing up to the standards he would hope then it doesn’t matter what tactics you employ.

However, you also have to question whether this is a system that makes the players feel comfortable and that they feel like they are capable of playing in effectively and if not, then that does come down to the manager.

Blackburn are a good side and have proved that this season but they lack consistency and especially need to find some form away from home.

Therefore, the manager will have to look at how his team line up and question what is going to get results out of them.