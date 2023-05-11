Gareth Ainsworth has claimed he is relishing the chance at a busy summer ahead for QPR.

The Hoops survived relegation from the Championship by just six points after a dismal campaign at Loftus Road.

The 50-year-old admitted he is planning a lot of changes in his QPR squad for next season.

Is Gareth Ainsworth the man to bring QPR forward?

The former Wycombe Wanderers boss has highlighted poor form at Loftus Road as one area that he wants to improve significantly next season.

Ainsworth believes he has the right plans to bring the team forward next year and he is now relishing the opportunity to start the work on it now that the campaign is over.

The QPR manager has urged the board to give him the backing he needs to see through these plans, expressing his belief that he can be the man to bring the club forward.

“I can’t wait to get stuck into it," said Ainsworth, via Ealing Times.

“A lot of changes need to be made and I know what I need to do it.

“Hopefully I get the backing to do it, because so many changes need to take place here.

“We haven’t won at Loftus Road in quite some time and our home form has got to change.

“I don’t want to dampen the achievement of staying in the Championship.

“The boys were on the floor when I came in and this was a bit of ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’.

“But I’m glad this season is over so that I can get to work in the summer.”

QPR earned seven points from their final four games, which proved the difference between staying up and going down.

The crucial result came at Turf Moor as the team became the only away side to earn a win against the champions Burnley this season.

How competitive will QPR be next season?

Micheal Beale had the team competing in the automatic promotion places before a dip in form prior to the World Cup.

That form never picked up after he left for Rangers, with Neil Critchley overseeing a slide down the Championship table.

Ainsworth’s tenure didn’t start off very strong either, with results not picking up again until the final few weeks of the season.

But a reset in the summer might be just what QPR needs to refresh the squad for a more competitive team in the next campaign.