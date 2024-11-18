This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plymouth Argyle will be looking to make good use of the January transfer window when it opens in the new year.

The Pilgrims find themselves in a relegation battle in these early stages of the campaign.

Many had tipped Wayne Rooney’s side to be in the mix for the bottom three before the new term got underway, but results have been positive so far after 15 games.

The winter market could yet prove crucial to their survival given it will provide the club with a chance to make improvements to the first team squad.

However, it might not be a straightforward time for the Pilgrims either, especially as their competition will also be looking to do the same, and avoid the drop into League One in 2025.

Plymouth January concern raised

When asked what one concern he had for the club ahead of the January window, FLW’s Plymouth fan pundit Chris revealed that a lack of quality signings could be a real issue.

He believes more depth is needed, as well as strong defensive additions, if the team is to avoid the bottom three this year.

“The January transfer window is a strange time for many clubs, as it only gives them a month to get business done,” Chris told Football League World.

“With regards to Argyle, a lot of business is required, not only to enhance the squad depth but also to improve us defensively, as we’ve only kept one clean sheet throughout the entire season, which was against Portsmouth at Home Park.

“Our main concern in that regard, therefore, is that we’re not going to be able to bring in enough players to provide us with the depth that is required to play at a Championship level.

“Not only that, the quality of players we need to bring in as proven Championship players will be difficult because of the wage demands present for many players who have experience at that level.

“Thinking about it in that regard, this looks like it will be a difficult transfer window for us.

“However, we are fully confident that the transfer team will do their best to bring in what they can.”

Plymouth Argyle league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 18th) Team P GD Pts 18 Plymouth Argyle 15 -11 16 19 Hull City 15 -4 15 20 Preston North End 15 -8 15 21 Luton Town 15 -9 15 22 Cardiff City 15 -9 15 23 Portsmouth 15 -12 12 24 QPR 15 -13 10

Plymouth find themselves 18th in the Championship table during the November international break.

Rooney’s side earned four points from their last two games before the pause in action, including that 1-0 victory at home to Portsmouth.

This put the Pilgrims clear of the relegation zone by just one point after 15 games.

Next up for Plymouth is a home clash against sixth place Watford on 22 November.

January will be crucial for Plymouth

The winter market will be busy this year given the number of clubs that are within range of the bottom three at this stage of the campaign.

Plymouth don’t have the same budget as their competition, so will have to be shrewd in the market in order to maintain any kind of advantage.

The loan market could prove key, and Rooney might be able to bring some connections there that help keep the team in the division.

But they will also have to be wary of interest in their own star players, particularly Morgan Whittaker, as any major departures would be a huge blow to their survival chances.