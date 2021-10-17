‘A lot of big managers are looking’ – Former coach makes revelation concerning QPR’s Lyndon Dykes

Livingston manager David Martindale has claimed one of the best managers in the world is keen on Queens Park Rangers forward Lyndon Dykes, speaking in an interview with the Daily Record.

The 26-year-old has impressed for club and country so far this season, scoring five times in 10 Championship appearances for Mark Warburton’s men and playing a big part in their promising form in the early part of the season.

Competing alongside the likes of Andre Gray and Charlie Austin, two very capable forwards at this level, he has stood out as the R’s main striker and after getting on the scoresheet 12 times in the league last season, he is nearly halfway to that total already with just 12 games gone.

Staying fit will be key in his quest to vastly improve on this record though, having only joined the west London outfit from Livingstone last year in a £2m deal and adjusting well in his first season in England as an Australian-born Scottish international.

Not only has he been in good form domestically, but also internationally after scoring in each of Scotland’s last four World Cup qualifiers against Moldova, Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands, a record that is likely to generate interest from the Premier League.

Dykes still has just under three years left on his contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, but Livingston boss Martindale believes a move to a club in the top flight could be on the horizon.

He said to the Daily Record: “You’d be stupid to think there are not bigger clubs in the EPL looking at him (Dykes).

“I’m not wanting to quote his name but let’s just say one of the top six managers in the world really, really likes him.

“A lot of big managers are looking at Lyndon.

“He probably doesn’t suit the big teams’ style of play but you’re not telling me Lyndon couldn’t go and play for a Burnley or the likes in England. He’s got all the attributes.

“He’s a physical athlete and he can battle with defenders and out-run and out-jump defenders. What else do you want?”

The Verdict

Dykes is a classy operator up top and deserves all the plaudits he’s getting at the moment. Considering he only arrived from Scotland last year, he will only get better in the Championship and it feels as though he should wait until the end of the campaign before assessing his future.

Not only would that give him time to develop further under a manager like Warburton, but it will also allow him to see whether he can get to the Premier League with his current side.

Despite a heavy 4-1 defeat at Fulham, QPR looked promising during the early stages of the campaign and their forward line certainly has enough firepower to guide them to a top-six finish.

Consistency will be the difference between a mid-table finish and the play-offs though, so it’s essential they forget about yesterday’s lunchtime hammering as quickly as they possibly can as they head into their midweek fixture against Blackburn Rovers.

Either way, Dykes definitely has the capability of making the step up to the Premier League if he can continue in a similar vein. Burnley would be a good next step if Sean Dyche’s side stay up and QPR stay down – and from there – the sky is the limit for the 26-year-old.