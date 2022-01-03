‘A lot of better options’ – Burnley and Brighton eye up deal for QPR forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley and Brighton are considering a deal for QPR and Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Dykes has six Championship goals to his name this season, assisting a further two in 18 appearances.

The 26-year-old has seemingly been the club’s first choice striker when available this season, with Andre Gray and Charlie Austin appearing to have deputy roles.

Dykes still has two and a half years remaining on his current contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, meaning it is likely that the R’s would be holding out for quite a large sum.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts as to whether Dykes is good enough to make the step up to the Premier League…

Charlie Gregory

Dykes is a solid striker but you could definitely question whether he is ready for the Premier League or not yet.

His previous experience has come largely in Scotland – which doesn’t always carry over to England or the Premier League. Since moving to QPR, he has continued to bag goals at a steady rate – 18 in 63 – and whilst goals aren’t all he offers, it’s something that you would expect from a striker, especially in the top flight.

It means that are undoubtedly question marks about his ability at the highest level, ones which will only be answered if he gets his chance in the Premier League. I feel he, like many others before him, could certainly make the step up and thrive but I think it may also depend on which club he joins.

To join a side like Brighton, who play good football under a progressive manager, would be hugely beneficial to the player and is much more likely to see him excel. If he can get on the field regularly enough and play to their style, I feel he would fare a lot better than if he joined the current situation at Burnley. Right now, the Clarets are struggling as it is to score goals frequently and if he doesn’t hit the ground running there, then it may not go too well for him.

Depending on the club he joins, then it could work out for him. However, I think right now there are a lot of better options out there even in the EFL.

George Dagless

I still think he’s better off staying at QPR for now.

Dykes is a good forward but is he the answer for either Burnley or Brighton and what they need? I’m not sure.

Brighton need a real leading goal-scorer that could hit them 20 goals in a season in the Premier League to take them to the next level and Dykes, with all the best will in the world, probably isn’t at that level yet.

Burnley, meanwhile, might suit him and he’d probably get more minutes there but, at the same time, chances would come few and far between and it might not be a move that really gets the best out of him.

I personally think him staying at QPR is the best for all involved right now.

Chris Thorpe

For me Brighton don’t really need him but on the other hand he is a very Burnley-esque signing.

He’s a powerful centre forward who is good in the air, so he fits exactly what Sean Dyche typically goes for.

I’d be shocked if QPR cashed in at this stage of the season but as we know, every player has his price.

I’m not sure if he is good enough for the Premier League just yet, so he may as well stay put for the time being.

You never know, Dykes could well be playing top flight football with his current club if they maintain their play-off push.