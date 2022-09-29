“A lot of assists this season” – Rhian Brewster makes exciting prediction about Sheffield United teammate

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has tipped Manchester City loanee James McAtee to get “a lot of assists this season”.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder joined on a season-long loan from the 2021/22 Premier League champions in August – with the Blades beating out competition from a host of other Championship clubs to bring him to Bramall Lane.

McAtee still appears to be finding his feet in the Steel City and manager Paul Heckingbottom has been happy to use him as an option from the bench in recent weeks.

Blades supporters will likely feel they’re yet to see the best of the young playmaker, who arrived with a lofty reputation and a ridiculous record at youth level for his parent club.

But, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Brewster has predicted that is all going to change. He’s tipped McAtee and fellow Man City loanee Tommy Doyle to flourish as the season wears on.

He said: “What he brings is a lot of flair and I think he is going to get a lot of assists this season and hopefully some goals, too.

“Macca is more of an attacking threat and is mainly a 10 or an 8, whereas Tommy can play anywhere in midfield. Tommy brings a range of passing, shooting and tackling, and I think Macca brings the flair, the slide passing and dribbles.”

The teenager’s next chance to impress may well come against Birmingham City this weekend with the league leading Blades looking to make it five wins on the bounce.

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Reda Khadra Yes No

The Verdict

Brewster’s comments on McAtee are certainly exciting and suggest that once the 19-year-old finds his feet, he could be very effective in the Championship.

It’s been a slow start for the Man City loanee so far but given this is his first loan spell at senior level, it’s no surprise that it’s taking some time for him to get up to speed.

the form of the other players in his squad means Heckingbottom has the luxury of being able to be very patient with McAtee and that could well dividends later this term.

If it does and Brewster is right in his prediction, the side top of the Championship are going to get even better, which is a scary thought for the rest of the division.

Now would be a good time for things to click for McAtee as United are set to play 11 games before the winter World Cup break starts on the 13th of November.