“A lot more…” – Burnley player reveals Sean Dyche, Vincent Kompany comparison

Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson has revealed the differences between Vincent Kompany and his predecessor Sean Dyche.

Dyche was sacked late last season as the Clarets looked to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Having not been able to do so, Kompany was appointed in the summer and charged with a squad rebuild and Championship promotion push.

The Belgian has performed outstandingly on both counts and the Turf Moor outfit are on course to return to the Premier League via the second tier title.

He’s also earned plaudits for introducing an expansive, possession-based style of play that feels a long way from the direct football played under Dyche in the latter years of his tenure.

Speaking to The Sun, Gudmundsson outlined some of the key differences between Kompany and his predecessor.

He said: “It’s a lot more detailed as Vinnie goes into the opposition a lot and how we can exploit different weaknesses and how he wants us to play. We now try to play from the back and make angles for everybody and get everyone having the ball.

“We’ve done really well and, of course, we’re playing in a different league, so that is a factor as well.”

Gudmundsson added: “When Vinnie came in, he told us that everything we do is about scoring goals.

“We want to score as many goals as possible from every phase possible and we’ve shown that throughout this season. There have been so many different goalscorers. We look dangerous in every phase and, for the opponent, that is hard to play against.

“We were able to adapt to the new styles because so much work and so many meetings took place.

“There was a lot of time spent on the training pitch where the manager was getting across his ideas.

“He’s shown a lot of videos of us, telling us what we can do better.

“It’s been an incredible amount of work but it worked fantastically.”

Burnley can move one step close to the Premier League this afternoon as they travel to Bloomfield Road to take on Lancashire rivals Blackpool.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear Gudmundsson’s comparison between Dyche and Kompany.

As he played under both, the winger is well-placed to offer this insight and it’s no surprise he’s been very complimentary about his current boss.

The Belgian is deserving off the plaudits he is receiving but we shouldn’t forget that Dyche, too, took the Clarets up to the Premier League.

A real comparison will come when Kompany tries to keep Burnley up next season and the years beyond.