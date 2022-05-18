“A lot better than his match minutes suggest” – Rangers eye move for West Brom man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers are interested in a summer move for West Brom defender Cedric Kipre, as per a report from Birmingham Live.

The report states that Norwich City are also monitoring his situation at The Hawthorns, following the Canaries’ relegation back to the Championship.

The Midlands club are understood to be willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old, with Kipre not making a single appearance after Steve Bruce’s February appointment.

Given the changes that Rangers could see within their backline next season, the Scottish giants may need to add a number of defensive reinforcements in the summer.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Rangers’ interest in the West Brom defender…

Alfie Burns

There’s always been something about Kipre that’s intrigued me. It’s not that he’s a top level Championship centre-back, but I do think he’s a useful player to have around.

West Brom, for what it’s worth, have a decent pool of centre-backs, which has meant Kipre has been down the pecking order.

However, that probably takes away the fact that he’d get games at most Championship clubs and is actually a lot better than his match minutes suggest.

Looking up at Rangers, they are a great club and competing in the Europa League final.

However, at domestic level, you feel the standard is below the Championship, so there’s very little doubt in my mind that someone like Kipre could perform for them.

He’s shown on occasions in the Championship that he’s capable and we’d see a lot more of that if he was to make the move to Scotland.

Carla Devine

Looking at his time at West Brom, then this seems a confusing signing since the centre-back has been so out of favour and is way down the pecking order with Steve Bruce at the Hawthorns.

However, if we’re looking at his career as a whole then he has proved himself playing regularly at both Championship level and Scottish Premiership playing for Motherwell.

Therefore, a move back to Scotland might do the player some good and at 25-years-old he will be eager to be playing regular football again. This would be a solid signing for Rangers and an opportunity that suits all parties.

Ned Holmes

This is an interesting one.

As a squad player, I think Cedric Kipre could fare well at Rangers and would be a useful addition for Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

But from what we’ve seen of him in the EFL, I’m not convinced he’s the sort of player you’d be trusting in European finals.

There’s a fair bit of upside given his athleticism but I’d question whether he’s reliable to be playing at that sort of level.

I don’t doubt he could do a job in the SPFL but I’m not convinced he’d be among the best defenders in the Rangers squad.