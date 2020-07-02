Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘A lot being left unsaid’ – Many react to Sheffield Wednesday player revelation

Sam Hutchinson has offered his take on his exit from Sheffield Wednesday this summer after a brief conversation in January with Garry Monk paved the way for him to leave the club.

Hutchinson had been one of the longest-serving players at the Owls before leaving, with the likes of Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri also moving on.

Whilst some players were wanted by the Owls, though, Hutchinson was one man that was told that he could leave by manager Garry Monk, with the first sign of that happening back in January.

Dom Howson revealed on Twitter:

He’ll be looking for new employment this summer, then, and in the meantime, there’s been plenty said on Twitter over the comments.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been written about the midfielder now:

An experienced Championship player, it’d be no surprise to see him line up against the Owls next season in the second tier, it just remains to be seen who that’ll be for.


