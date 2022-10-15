“A loss if he goes” – Norwich City fan pundit speaks out over Chelsea links to Canaries figure

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are a side that have spent plenty of time yo-yo’ing between the top two divisions and even with all the talent that has come and gone through their doors, they have always been able to bounce back.

They’ve not quite had enough to stay in the top flight of English football but they continue to uncover talent and develop players that, if they don’t stay on at Carrow Road, end up moving onto bigger and better things. Part of the reason perhaps for this continued success, at least in the Championship, could come down to sporting director Stuart Webber.

The Norwich figure has overseen two title wins and has brought in big names who have gone on to thrive for the Canaries. It is these kinds of signings and the fantastic work being put in that now has Webber on the shortlist of Premier League side Chelsea, according to The Sun.

Quiz: 14 questions about Norwich City’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 WHO DID THE CLUB FACE IN THEIR OPENING LEAGUE MATCH OF THE SEASON? WIGAN CARDIFF

They suggest that, with the new Blues regime at Stamford Bridge, they want to bring in Webber to help guide them forward and to bring some more success back to the club. They are looking to try and appoint him as their own sporting director and it would give the figure a chance to really test himself in the Premier League.

If it was up to Football League World’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes though, he perhaps wouldn’t be allowed to leave. Whilst the supporter has admitted he isn’t too sad about a potential move, he feels he has done a lot for the club and would be ‘a loss’ if he was to depart for pastures new in the Premier League.

Speaking about Webber then, Downes said of the potential move: “I was surprised to hear that Webber was in talks with Chelsea. I’m not sad but I’m not happy about it. He’s done a fantastic job for us and his achievements have been underrated. He has made us financially stable and discovered hidden gems like Pukki and Buendia – A lot of fans forget how much he’s done for us.

“It’ll be a loss if he goes and I think Neil Adams will step in in his place and do okay, but it may end up being a case of the grass isn’t always greener. He will do well at Chelsea with more money to play with and more backing.”

The Verdict

Stuart Webber might actually be quite a big loss for Norwich if he was to leave for Chelsea when you consider the work he has done.

Granted, he hasn’t singlehandedly signed every player, developed them or played them in a system or style of play that suits them. As with every success and failure, the responsibility and credit should be shared throughout the squad and throughout the backroom team. With Webber at Norwich though, he has achieved plenty and has helped them bring in some top talent.

If he was to leave, it would signal the end of a solid few years with the Canaries. He’s been with them for five years now and has seen two title wins in the Championship during that period – and a lot of that work to get those back-to-back second tier promotions has been helped by what he has done.

He’s earned a chance with a big team like Chelsea but it would leave Norwich scrambling for someone to do as good a job as Webber has at Carrow Road for this campaign and other campaigns too.