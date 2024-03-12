Highlights EFL & FA Cups losing importance as clubs prioritize other competitions like the Premier League and European tournaments.

With the ever growing dominance of the Premier League and the financial importance of European competitions for some top flight clubs, both the EFL Cup and the prestigious Football Association Cup have become somewhat diminished in more recent years, with the tournaments losing historic replay arrangements, and a lot of sides now fielding weaker starting line ups as they prioritise other competitions.

As football fans around the globe know, the FA Cup is particularly magical, and whilst there are pretty regular Cup upsets in the tournament, every now and then there is an absolutely massive shock where a minnow scalps a very well established side from one of the top two divisions in the country. In Saturday's FA Cup fourth round clash between high flying Ipswich Town and National League South side Maidstone United, fans of The Stones, watched their side grab a little piece of history and for those who like to asses the odds can look online sports betting at Casumo, well suffice to say, plenty of book makers out there would not have expected a 2-1 result in their favour, and their fourth round odds at Portman Road would certainly have reflected that.

Few in fact, would have given Maidstone United any chance in the game at all as Ipswich Town went into the tie sat pretty comfortably in second place in the second tier table, and although League leaders Leicester City are sat seven points clear in top spot, The Tractor Boys remain one of the hot favourites to land promotion into the top division for next season's campaign.

Ipswich absolutely dominated the match, with 78% possession and they had a whopping 38 attempts at the opposition goal in total - with 13 of them landing on target and they hit the woodwork three times in the first half alone. By comparison, Maidstone had 22% per cent of the ball, and only had two efforts all game long. However, Ipswich were incredibly wasteful on the day and in not taking their chances and making them count, Maidstone opened the scoring with their first effort two minutes before the stroke of half time after a fantastic counter attack saw Lamar Reynolds hit the back of the net.

Ipswich did find themselves back on level terms eleven minutes after the restart when Jeremy Sarmiento saw his effort take a small, but telling deflection to finally beat Stones goalkeeper Lucas Covolan who had been very impressive on the day.

Parity only lasted for the next ten minutes though as Ipswich paid again for fielding a much changed side, and after a second superb counter attack - this time by Sam Corne - they again had the advantage, and having put in such a resolute defensive showing, this time they managed to hold out until the final whistle to take the very unexpected victory, as the non-leaguers bested a side 98 places above them in the football pyramid.

In doing so, Maidstone also became the first side from the National League North or South to reach the last 16 phase since the introduction of the regional split back in 2004.

37 year old gaffer, George Elokobi, led his players in their celebrations at the full time whistle in front of an estimated 4,600 travelling fans, and the Cameroon born former Wolverhampton Wanderers centre half would have undoubtedly been absolutely delighted with their efforts and determination across what was roughly 98 minutes in total with stoppage time added.

Given it was already a historic first appearance at the fourth round stage of the competition for them, taking victory in this one means it really has turned into a magical FA Cup run for them in the 2023/24 season, and obviously, particularly at their level of the game, there are huge financial benefits that are now at play with the associated revenue and prize money they will have already clocked up.

Maidstone are also now the first team to win their first ever match in the competition against an opposition side from one of the top two leagues since Kidderminster Harriers upset Birmingham City way back in January 1994. This victory also means that they have now beaten three professional EFL sides in seven matches in total in this year's competition.

Speaking to the BBC following the game, a delighted and exuberant Elokobi explained.

"This is what it means to our community, it is all about us being together on days like this. It was up to the players to go out and enjoy competing against a fantastic Championship side. We had to be lucky in the first half but then we had to be resilient. And we knew they played so high, so can we catch them on the break if we played the right passes and had the runners behind."

All eyes will now no doubt be on the fifth round draw just to see who Maidstone get, as whilst many will think that their luck will now run out, a big draw would be another fantastic financial return for them.

For Ipswich, they will turn their attentions back to their promotion battle and they will be looking to put this one behind them as quickly as they can.

