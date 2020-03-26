A look at what the future may hold for Lewis Wing at Middlesbrough

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘What does the future hold?’ series, this content strand is where we evaluate and subjectively debate a player’s future at their current club…

Middlesbrough could have a completely new-look squad when they take to the field for the start of next season.

Seven first team players are out of contract this summer and with the club looking to trim their wage bill significantly it seems highly probable that they’ll be moved on and replaced with young, cheaper alternatives.

Several players from the academy have already shown signs of promise as they look to step up to senior level, but what that means is that some of the current first team crop will be asked to step up into a more senior role in the set-up.

One of those players is Lewis Wing.

Signed from non-league Shildon in the summer of 2017, few could imagine how quickly the midfielder would adapt to the professional game.

Eased into the first team fold under Tony Pulis, Wing would make an immediate impact at senior level with long-range strikes becoming something of a trademark for the Newton Aycliffe-born star.

Those forays into the first team have become a much more regular feature over the last 12 months, with Wing now regarded as one of the first names on the Middlesbrough team sheet.

Wing is a player with the tag of being a goalscoring midfielder, and that’s something that he’s certainly improved on during his time at the Riverside Stadium.

Five goals under Tony Pulis last term has been followed up with seven so far this season – a tally which may well be improved on once the season gets back underway.

TEAMTalk have reported that Brighton, Bournemouth and Southampton have been suitably impressed with the 24-year-old and could be eyeing a summer move, however I’d be surprised to see that come to fruition.

While Wing is improving massively, he is still a little bit raw in terms of his overall contribution to games, with the midfielder having the tendency to drift in and out of matches.

Seven goals this term is a decent tally from midfield, but I’m not sure that it’s good enough to convince a Premier League club that you’re the answer to their goalscoring woes from midfield.

Interest will arise in Lewis Wing’s services but given the current situation at Middlesbrough it would take a huge asking price for them to sell a player who looks set to be a central figure next term.

That said, if the midfielder can rack up 10-15 goals for Jonathan Woodgate’s side next term I wouldn’t be surprised to see one of the Premier League sides making a move.

But for now, I believe that Lewis Wing will be best served by staying at the Riverside and relishing his role as one of Woodgate’s main men.