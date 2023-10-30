Highlights Leicester are heavy favorites for promotion in the Championship after an impressive start, while Ipswich is also looking strong and priced at around 4/5 for promotion.

Portsmouth is currently unbeaten in League One and odds on to seal promotion, with Oxford United also in contention. Derby, Bolton, and Peterborough are likely contenders for promotion as well.

Notts County and Stockport County are leading the charge in League Two for promotion, while Wrexham is also in the playoff mix. Swindon, Mansfield, and Gillingham could be strong teams to back.

We’re around a quarter into the season across the Football League and it’s already proving to be an exciting campaign throughout the 72. The top of the Championship is already seeing teams pull away from the playoff field, but as we all know, there’s still a long way to go.

The bookies are having their say, of course, but picking promotion candidates across the Championship, League One and League Two at present is difficult to say the least.

As we move into the crucial winter and Christmas period, as teams find their form, we look at the promotion odds across the leagues…

As we move into the crucial winter and Christmas period, as teams find their form, we look at the promotion odds across the leagues…

Championship

Leicester have won 10 out of 11 and have already generated a 10 point gap between themselves and the playoffs. So, it’ll come as no surprise that the Foxes are heavy favourites for promotion.

They certainly look the real deal after their record-breaking start and not returning to the Premier League will be deemed a failure.

Joining the East Midlands side are plenty of hopefuls. Ipswich have got themselves into a great position, eight points ahead of the playoff pack, dropping points in just two of their 11. They’re priced at around 4/5 for promotion and are currently the only other team odds-on.

Leeds are naturally being tipped. The Elland Road side have started the season solidly, while Southampton, who have been a little more shaky are also within the top four promotion contenders still. Outside of that, Boro, Norwich and West Brom are outsiders, just as they are most seasons, while it’ll be interesting to see what Birmingham do under Wayne Rooney. They’re currently priced at 20/1 for promotion.

League One

Pompey are unbeaten in 12 and stealing a march at the moment. Nine points separate the south coast club from outside of the play-offs and they’re odds on to seal promotion. John Mousinho has got his team playing some good football and Colby Bishop is firing on all cylinders with eight goals so far.

If they continue, promotion will be a shoe-in, while Oxford United could even go above them if they win their game in hand. The bookies have them priced around 10/11 to seal promotion, with Derby, Bolton and Peterborough, all currently sitting in the playoffs, likely contenders for one of the three promotion positions too.

League Two

Prior to the season starting, you’d have been looking at Wrexham for promotion. After a rocky start they’ve now entered the playoffs and many fans will still be backing them at around 8/11 with bookies.

It’s their former National League rivals Notts County and Stockport County that are leading the charge though. The Hatters were cruelly beaten in the playoff final last term, but are priced at 8/15 to seal a move back to League One for the first time since 2009/10.

It’s unlikely it will be the three, there’s always drama in League Two. Swindon and Mansfield could be good teams to back, while Gillingham could also be worth backing too at around 5/2.

