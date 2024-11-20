Leeds United have kicked off their latest Championship campaign, embarking on their second season in the second tier following a three-year spell in the Premier League.

Promotion is the aim for Daniel Farke and co. again this season, which many of Leeds' players in 2019/20 had to endure after they also missed out on a place in the Premier League after losing out in the play-offs. One player who is no stranger to promotion after missing out in the first season is Mateusz Klich. The Polish midfielder was a near ever-present under Marcelo Bielsa in those seasons.

Prior to last season, the last time Leeds played in English football's second tier, they won the league under the stewardship of Bielsa, ending their 16-year-exile from the top flight. There were many key components of that team, from Pablo Hernandez and Luke Ayling who have since left the club for pastures new, to the likes of Patrick Bamford and Illan Meslier, who still remain with the club in 2024/25.

One player that was so vital for his intelligence, energy, and industry under Bielsa for many years was Klich, who became a huge fan favourite at Elland Road during that era of the club.

Mateusz Klich's time at Leeds was memorable

Klich became known for his knack of getting under the opposition’s skin after joining Leeds from Dutch side FC Twente in 2017. Initially, he struggled to secure a consistent role in Thomas Christiansen’s plans and was loaned back to the Netherlands with FC Utrecht. However, he caught Bielsa's eye during pre-season in 2018 despite not initially knowing where he stood in West Yorkshire that summer.

Klich not only impressed Bielsa enough to remain in the building, but he also scored the first competitive goal of the Bielsa era, netting the opener within 15 minutes of Leeds' first Championship match of the season against recently relegated, and much fancied for the title, Stoke City.

The Polish international quickly established himself as a key figure, contributing to 19 goals in 50 appearances during the 2018/19 season, where he was virtually ever-present. Unfortunately, that campaign ended in disappointment with that infamous play-off defeat to Derby County.

Klich’s consistency carried over into the 2019/20 season. His relentless work rate and ability to knit attacks together were vital to Leeds’ success, culminating in their promotion to the Premier League. He started 45 of 46 league games, registering six goals and five assists. He also signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal, underlining his importance in Bielsa's system.

After helping to solidify Leeds' place in the Premier League, the 34-year-old Klich found himself underused by Jesse Marsch. As a result, he departed for MLS side DC United in January 2023. By the time of his exit, the Pole had made 195 appearances for Leeds, scoring 24 goals and providing 21 assists.

From squirting water bottles at players to his memorable binocular gesture at Derby County, Klich became known for antics that endeared him to the Leeds faithful. Alongside his outstanding performances, particularly in his first two seasons under Bielsa in the Championship, these moments cemented his place as a fan favourite. His mischievous behaviour even earned the term 'Klich-housery', which used to describe his unique brand of gamesmanship — something no other Whites player has replicated successfully since.

Klich played his final game for Leeds on 4 January 2023, receiving an emotional farewell. His teammates wore shirts bearing his face and formed a guard of honour as they applauded him off the pitch. Visibly moved, he thanked the crowd before disappearing down the tunnel, sealing his legacy as a modern-day hero in Leeds' recent history.

Mateusz Klich's career since leaving Leeds

During the almost two-year period since leaving Leeds, Klich has only played for his new club DC United. Last season, his new side finished 12th in the Eastern Conference of 15 sides, thus failing to qualify for the play-offs. He featured 33 times for his new side, scoring four and assisting a further seven, with Christian Benteke in the same side.

In the 2023/24 campaign, DC finished 10th in the Eastern Conference, and 20th overall, but they also failed to qualify for the play-offs, with Klich featuring in 31 of those 37 league fixtures. The 34-year-old has scored two and assisted a further five in the MLS this term, whilst also notching a goal and an assist in the Leagues Cup.

He has maintained his decision to wear the famous No.43 shirt number, which he wore during his time at Leeds too. But things have not been as successful for him across the pond, despite the remarkable goal record of their club captain, Benteke.

Mateusz Klich's DC United Career Stats - as per Transfermarkt Appearances 70 Goals 7 Assists 13

Klich has primarily played as a central or attacking midfielder, though he has occasionally been used on the left flank. He remains a key figure for DC United, starting in all 34 of his appearances this year, including the defeat on the final day of the season, which was 3-0 to Charlotte.

One of the matches he missed was due to suspension after accumulating five yellow cards in just eight games, showing that his 'housery' tendencies from his Leeds days are still very much intact. However, it's not yet clear where his next steps will take him, given that he is out of contract in December ahead of the new season in late February.

Now 34, it's difficult to envisage there are many career moves left for the former Polish international. He may be thinking of retirement in the near future, or may wish to pursue other passions outside of football instead, as seen below.