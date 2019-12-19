A look at how the career of Robert Snodgrass has shaped since leaving Leeds United

Former Leeds United winger Robert Snodgrass was recently named in Phil Hay’s Leeds United team of the decade, somewhat showing that the Scotsman is still held in high esteem from his time at Elland Road.

The Scot arrived at Elland Road under Gary McAllister and went on to score nine goals in 42 games in his maiden season in West Yorkshire, where Leeds would lose in the semi-final of the League One play-offs.

The following season, Snodgrass would play a pivotal role in United’s promotion from League One under Simon Grayson, playing in 44 of United’s 46 league games, scoring seven goals and chipping in with 11 assists.

Over two seasons in the Championship with the Whites, Snodgrass would go on to make 80 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing 23 assists for the Whites.

The 2011/12 season would be the Scot’s last at Elland Road and would swap Yorkshire for Norfolk when he moved to Norwich City in the summer of 2012 for an undisclosed fee.

Snodgrass would spend two seasons at Carrow Road scoring memorable goals against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Following Norwich’s relegation at the end of the 2013/14 season, Snodgrass joined Hull City and enjoyed promotion with the Tigers in 2016 before a move to West Ham United in January of 2017 for £10.2M.

Snodgrass would turn out 15 times for the Hammers before the end of the 2016/17 under manager Slaven Bilic but would fail to impress in pre-season, joining Championship side Aston Villa on loan for the 2017/18 season.

The 32-year-old played an influential role helping Villa to the play-offs that season, appearing 40 times, scoring eight and chipping in with 13 assists for Steve Bruce’s men, eventually losing out in the play-off final to Fulham.

Although the Scot may have been forgiven thinking his career at West Ham was over, he has been revitalised under current Hammers’ boss Manuel Pellegrini, with Snodgrass turning out 33 times out of the club’s 38 Premier League games, scoring two goals.

This season he has featured 12 times, chipping in with two goals and an assist so far this campaign.

West Ham have had a tough start to the season and currently lie 15th in the table and just four points above the relegation zone.

Snodgrass featured in the 2-0 victory of Manchester United and played the entire game at Stamford Bridge, where West Ham secured a memorable victory against Chelsea at the end of November.

How much of Snodgrass’ final season at Elland Road do you remember? Try out our 2011/12 Leeds United quiz!

There is some debate over Pellegrini’s future at West Ham but the Chilean has certainly help revitalise Snodgrass’ Premier League career.

Some may have been forgiven thinking he was destined to spend the twilight of his career in the Championship but his Villa loan spell has obviously reinvigorated the Scot, who is now playing an important role in West Ham’s side.

Leeds will always look back fondly at Snodgrass, who was arguably their best player on their return to the Championship at the turn of the decade, and will forever be classed in a group of players that United maybe let go too soon.