Highlights Xisco Munoz needs time to turn things around at Sheffield Wednesday after a difficult start in the Championship.

The draw against Leeds United lifted the mood and shows that things can change quickly in football.

The owner trusts Munoz to get things right, but poor results can't continue indefinitely. Patience is required as the new boss settles in and integrates new signings.

Clinton Morrison believes Sheffield Wednesday need to give Xisco Munoz time to turn things around at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday endure difficult start to life in the Championship

There was a lot of optimism at Hillsborough when the Owls beat Barnsley in a dramatic play-off final to seal their return to the Championship.

However, a lot has happened since that day at Wembley, with Munoz replacing Darren Moore in charge of Wednesday.

And, the former Watford chief has endured a tough start, as the side have picked up just one point from their first five games.

Yet, that did come last time out, with Munoz’s side showing real battling qualities as they drew with Leeds United at Elland Road.

That has lifted the mood somewhat, and Sky Sports pundit Morrison told Yorkshire Live that they need to build on that, as he urged all connected to Wednesday to stick together, as things can change quickly in football.

“It's going to take some time after bringing in that many players after a short space of time, it takes time for them to gel, but that's what makes the point against Leeds so massive, their first point of the season.

“You have to give the manager time, the manager will come under pressure because of the size of the football club, but there is a long way to go in the season and the international break will massively help them to bed the new signings in.

“The Championship is hard. But there are teams like Nottingham Forest who start near the bottom of the table, then they go on crazy runs and end up getting promoted - they are now just about to have their second season in the Premier League.”

Will Xisco Munoz be given time at Sheffield Wednesday?

There was a lot of pressure on Dejphon Chansiri to get this appointment right given the nature of Moore’s exit, so he will not want to be forced into another change at this early stage.

Munoz has proven himself at this level in the past, so the owner will trust him to get things right, but he knows that poor results can’t go on forever.

We’re not at the stage yet where Munoz’s job should be questioned, and, as Morrison says, there were major changes that took place at Hillsborough this summer, so patience was going to be required. The new boss is still working out his best team, and he’s trying to bed in new signings.

So, we probably won’t see the best Sheffield Wednesday side for another month or two at least.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Things don’t get any easier for the Owls, as they welcome high-flying Ipswich to Hillsborough next weekend in what will be a challenging fixture.

Yet, the fact Wednesday could keep out a talented Leeds side will give them confidence, and it will now be down to the players to get the fans back onside as they look to climb the table.

Both games between the sides last season ended in 2-2 draws.